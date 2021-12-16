Court activity on Dec. 14: Indigo Apartments at Winter Park, LLC vs Jasonlee Allen

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Emery Medical Solutions Inc. against Progressive Advanced Insurance Company, Progressive American Insurance Company, Progressive Bayside Insurance Company, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, Progressive Direct Insurance Company, Progressive Express Insurance Company, Progressive Select Insurance Company, Progressive Southeastern Insurance Company and Progressive Specialty Insurance Company on Dec. 15: 'Summons Issued||comments: Emailed To Attorney'.
