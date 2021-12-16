ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Movie Stars Making a Transition to TV

By Hristina Byrnes
247tempo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Hollywood stars stick mostly to either making movies or to starring in TV or, as of recently, in streaming services shows. Some actors, however, have chosen to expand their portfolio and have made the transition from the big to the small...

247tempo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment Weekly

Let's make a Christmas TV movie! (...Or not?)

Every fall, as the leaves turn brilliant then dull, and T-shirt time yields to sweater weather, we retreat indoors to watch the sackloads of Christmas TV movies that the networks and streamers start stuffing down our chimneys. (140-plus this year!) As we witness every variation on a snowstorm stranding, pretend boyfriend, and gingerbread competition, one thought always dances in our heads: Bet we could write one of those.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Billy Bob Thornton Reveals His Plans for ‘Movies, TV and Music’ After Role on Show

Billy Bob Thornton already has plans after 1883. In a new interview with People, the legendary actor revealed that he plans to work in numerous areas of entertainment. “I think I’ll probably try to strike a balance between music, movies, and TV,” he said of his future plans. “I mean, you know, if you can do one each, each year, if I can make a record and go on tour, if I can make one movie and one TV thing, that that seems pretty good, you know? … And I’ve got kids to take care of, so you know, why not?”
MOVIES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with stars of new Netflix movie

It's 1999 and 12-year-old Beverly finds a broken mixtape made by her late parents. In a new movie by Netflix – she sets out to find the songs. Gino recently talked with Gemma Brooke Allen about the film.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Pictures#Movie Stars#Making Movies#Film Star#Tempo#Sci Fi
svdaily.com

Sandra Bullock Stars in Netflix Movie Unforgivable

Three years after starring in the Netflix hit Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back on the world’s leading streaming service in a very different kind of survival story. In the new film The Unforgivable debuting December 10, Bullock plays a woman who is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and must re-enter a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.
MOVIES
imdb.com

New and Upcoming Holiday Movies & TV Shows

Get in the holiday spirit with these festive films, series, and TV specials. Plot: An LA girl (Nina Dobrev), unlucky in love, falls for an East Coast guy on a dating app and decides to surprise him for the holidays, only to discover that she's been catfished. This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love.
TV SHOWS
Wide Open Country

Love 'Yellowstone'? Watch These 10 Movies + TV Shows

If you're like us, you simply can't get enough of Yellowstone. So while we wait for the next episode -- and for the premiere of the upcoming prequel 1883, starring Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Sam Elliott, and the future spinoff 6666 -- we decided to put together a list of shows and movies to watch to fill the Dutton-sized hole in our hearts.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vulture

New York Makes the Movies …

Oscar season in New York is always packed with sentimental movie galas, but it’s safe to say the November premiere of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story was more emotional than most. The film had been sitting on a shelf, waiting to meet its public for a whole year (its initial release date had been December 18, 2020), and the original show’s lyricist, Stephen Sondheim, had died three days before. As Spielberg took the Rose Theater stage at Lincoln Center to pay tribute to his legendary friend and colleague and introduce his film, he prefaced his remarks by thanking Bob Iger, the former CEO of Disney (the parent company of 20th Century Studios), for deciding not to release the film on Disney+ and to wait until it could safely open in theaters.
MOVIES
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Disney+ January 2022 Movie and TV Titles Announced

The Walt Disney Company has revealed the Disney Plus January 2022 release schedule, which includes new movies, TV shows and originals. The Disney+ streaming service features movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. The Disney Plus January 2022 premieres include...
TV SHOWS
insider.com

How bleeding prosthetics are created for movies and TV shows

Creating Hollywood's bloodiest scenes requires equal parts art and science. We visited Brett Schmidt and Greg Pikulski at the prosthetic makeup and practical effects studio SPFX to find out how they create bleeding prosthetics for movies and TV. Having worked on mob movies like "The Irishman," crime dramas like "Ray Donovan," horror movies like "The Dead Don't Die," and medical shows like "New Amsterdam," Brett and Greg know how to create gnarly injuries on camera. They show us how they would create the effects for a cut artery, an abdomen slash, a gunshot to the head, and more, using materials ranging from a garden sprayer to a blood cannon. They break down how to pull off grounded, realistic blood effects, like a bullet or laceration wound, as well as more stylized ones, like a Quentin Tarantino-style kill. Find out the distinct challenges of making actors convincingly gush, spurt, and spill blood on screen. https://www.instagram.com/spfxmakeupstudio/ https://www.instagram.com/bschmidtfx/ https://www.instagram.com/gregpikulski/
TV SHOWS
Popculture

John Travolta's Worst Movie Is Leaving Netflix

John Travolta may be an A-list celebrity with some pretty big credits like Grease and Pulp Fiction, but it is another film that was inarguably far less successful that Netflix subscribers may be wanting to press play on. Battlefield Earth, the 2000 American science fiction action film that is one of Travolta's lowest-rated films ever, is set to leave Netflix at the end of November.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
The Palm Beach Post

Actress Arlene Dahl, star of movies, TV, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl of West Palm Beach and New York, who was involved with island charities such as the Lighthouse Guild, died in New York on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. She was 96. The actress, who was the mother of actor Lorenzo Lamas, was known for appearing in the 1950s movies "Slightly Scarlet" and "Journey to the Center of the Earth,'' among others.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
ABC 4

Local actress makes it big in Hollywood

You probably know her from Netflix! Local actress, Ash Santos joins us today to discuss all her latest and upcoming projects. Even though she’s a major Hollywood star now, Santos is still able to live and raise her family here in Utah. She started her acting career by starring in...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Forgotten Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Is Dominating Netflix Charts

A decade-old Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie is finding renewed success on Netflix. Body of Lies, the 2008 spy thriller film directed by Ridley Scott and starring DiCaprio in the lead role, made its way to the streaming platform on Dec. 1, and it only took a matter of days for subscribers to find the film and help launch it on the Netflix streaming charts.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy