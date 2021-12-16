Consumer Goods Forum Publishes 1st Annual Report

Footprint International Holdco, Inc., a global materials science technology company focused on sustainable solutions, and Gores Holdings VIII, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company formed by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC (“The Gores Group”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement that, subject to the consummation of the transaction, will result in Footprint becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the combined company will be named “Footprint International, Inc.” and is expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “FOOT.” The combined company will be led by Troy Swope, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Footprint, and is expected to have a pro forma enterprise value of $1.6 billion at the closing of the proposed transaction.

