Consumer Goods Forum Publishes 1st Annual Report

By Marian Zboraj
progressivegrocer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderlining its dedication to transparency, the Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) has published its first annual report, “Collective Action Today, Impact at Scale Tomorrow – review 2021.” The report details the collaboration of more than 400 members and highlights the work and achievements of its eight specialist Coalitions of Action in the...

