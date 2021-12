I’m the type of guy who feels sympathy for inanimate objects. For example, if I’m meandering through the produce department, I feel bad for that fugly onion or melon with a dent in the side. I’m the person who buys that oddly shaped bunch of bananas or apple with the weird spots because I feel like if I don’t buy it, nobody else will. I know that’s weird, by the way. But it tastes the same. There’s nothing wrong with it. It’s just a little different looking and that puts a lot of people off.

