Comcast launches $120 video doorbell

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Comcast today announced that its new Xfinity Video Doorbell will begin to roll out to Xfinity Home customers. Powered by Xfinity Internet, the Xfinity Video Doorbell seamlessly integrates into new and existing Xfinity Home systems and allows customers to easily keep an eye on their front door from...

