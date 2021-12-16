Court activity on Dec. 14: Ashley Place Ltd. vs Mary Ann Darden

The St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activities in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Ashley Haines on Dec. 15. Case number 2122-AC12068 was filed in the St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court on Dec. 14.
The Harris County Civil Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against John A. Garcia Sr on Dec. 15: 'Original Petition Citation Issued'. Case number 1179080 was filed in the Harris County Civil Court on Dec. 14.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC against David Allison on Dec. 15: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-065856-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 14.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Lendmark Financial Services LLC against Walter Fournier on Dec. 15: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-054544-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 27.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Midland Credit Management Inc. against Harold Gibosse on Dec. 15: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled ||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-065812-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 13.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Indigo Apartments at Winter Park, LLC against Jasonlee Allen on Dec. 14: 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Attorney'. Case number 2021-CC-016417-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 13.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Damaso Quezada against Pico Enterprises Inc. on Dec. 14. Case number 2021-CA-011781-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 14.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Harbor Beach Acquisition LLC against Alexa Valdez and Vincent Esterly on Dec. 13. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-016434-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec....
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by BR Metrowest LLC against Miguel Roman and Milexa Matos on Dec. 13. Case number 2021-CC-016421-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 13.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Progressive Select INS Co. against Ian Victor Barao Da Silva on Dec. 15: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-054547-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 27.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Lida De Becerra and Regino Becerra against Kin Interinsurance Network on Dec. 13. 'Complaint'. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Notice Of Designation Of...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Department Stores National Bank against Elvia Aillon on Dec. 14. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing'. 'Statement Of Claim'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-SC-065852-O was filed in the 9th Judicial...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC against Qingjun Han on Dec. 13. Case number 2021-SC-065713-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 13.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Chetram Ramjit against Bobby G Pinson Pure Water Changes Obo on Dec. 13. 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Orig And Copy To Pltf'. 'Statement Of Claim'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-SC-065666-O was...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Ankit Trivedi against Janae Alisha Dunn on Dec. 13. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Orig And Copy To Pltf'. 'Certificate Of Mailing'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-016349-O was filed in the...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Katie Harrison against Verizon Communications Inc. on Dec. 13. Case number 2021-CC-016374-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 13.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Moldguard USA Corp. against Peoples Trust Insurance Company on Dec. 13. 'Notice To Appear||comments: People's Trust Insurance Company'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Notice Of Propounding Interrogatories'. 'Notice...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Tyler Selby against Uhaul Co. on Dec. 14: 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed To Atty'. Case number 2021-CA-011719-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 13.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Lapine Family Chiropractic Clinic, Inc. against Progressive American Insurance Company on Dec. 13. 'Streamlined Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Addendum To'. 'Notice Of Designation Of Email Address'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'Notice Of...
The St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Lawrence Isaac against Gateway Petrol Incorporated and Llc Pe on Dec. 13: 'Summons Issued-Circuit'. Case number 2122-CC09882 was filed in the St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court on Dec. 10.
