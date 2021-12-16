Court activity on Dec. 14: Ashley Place Ltd. vs Mary Ann Darden

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Midland Credit Management Inc. against Harold Gibosse on Dec. 15: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled ||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-065812-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 13.

