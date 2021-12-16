Tazewell Police Department address school threat as rums from TikTok videos

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (LOOTPRESS) – The Tazewell Police Department says recent threats are linked to rumors on TikTok.

“Since receiving reports regarding rumors of a potential school threat late yesterday evening, we have worked with our local partners to find the source of the information, and to determine if there was a threat to our schools. Based on the findings of investigators, we have determined that the rumors were a result of TikTok videos that were shared throughout some of our student population, with no threats being directed towards our schools in Tazewell County. We have increased school security measures over the next two days out of an abundance of caution. Please take this time to talk with your student, and educate them about the appropriate use of social media, and encourage them to share any threats or anything that could be associated with a threat with a school official or a parent.”