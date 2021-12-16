ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic leads to challenges, opportunities in drug development: ACD/Labs

By Jenni Spinner
outsourcing-pharma.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA leader from the R&D tech provider discusses the obstacles faced by drug development professionals in recent months, and ways they rose to the occasion. When discussing the path that the industry has taken since the COVID-19 pandemic landed on the planet, industry experts frequently mention the opportunities along with the...

www.outsourcing-pharma.com

foodlogistics.com

Opportunities and Challenges with Sourcing in Cannabis Industry

“Supply chain” has become the scariest business term of 2021 — one synonymous with the early Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) toilet paper shortages and current fears of bare shelves. Since supply chain issues aren’t going away, look at the cannabis industry as an example of both how one can pivot in times of adversity as well as create a model for the future.
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Outlook For 2022: Continued Investment Opportunities Related To COVID-19 Pandemic; Drug Price Legislation Flawed

For 2022, I am going to focus on those companies poised to benefit from the tragic COVID-19 pandemic. I maintain that SARS-CoV-2 will be with us for a long time. The biopharmaceutical stocks have performed poorly in 2021. I attribute this to the "flood of paper" (IPOs and SPACs), some disappointing clinical trial results and concern over drug pricing legislation. As to the latter, I believe that the BBBA prescription drug legislation is deeply flawed and would only lead to modest cost savings. Although Medicare would be allowed to negotiate prices with drug companies for a small number of high cost pharmaceuticals under Part D and Part B, it applies to no more than 10 in 2025, 15 in 2026 and 2027 and 20 for subsequent years. Furthermore, the drugs must be single source without biosimilar or generic competition, and, biologicals are exempt for the first thirteen years from FDA approval. Additionally, drugs with an orphan designation as the only FDA-approved indication are not included. The focus needs to be on biologics, as they represent 2% of prescriptions but 45% of the dollar spend in the US. Separately, as shown in the graph below, Medicare's share of total costs in the catastrophic phase will be reduced from 80% to 20% for brand name drugs and the plan sponsor's share will increase from 15% to 60%. There will be a hard cap on an individual's out-of-pocket spending set a $2,000. Under this scenario, the small proportion of enrollees with significant expenditures ($3,200 on average) would save money. However, for the majority who do not require catastrophic coverage, and have annual costs approximating $500, the likely dramatic increase in monthly premiums, as $26 billion in drug spend liability (45% of the $59 billion of catastrophic phase drug spending) is transferred to the plan sponsor, will be untenable.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ophthalmologytimes.com

Ophthalmic challenges in 2022: Automation developments, pandemic backlogs and regulatory issues expected

Four members of the Ophthalmology Times Europe® Editorial Advisory Board consider the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in Europe in 2022. As 2021 draws to a close, members of the Ophthalmology Times Europe® Editorial Advisory Board share their perspectives and predictions on new developments and challenges that will affect ophthalmology next year. Themes include a focus on cost-effectiveness and value for money alongside automation, regulatory concerns and climate change. Public policy is top of Board members’ minds as the COVID pandemic progresses, whilst refractive disorders and ocular surface disease remain at the forefront.
HEALTH
AFP

US experts recommend mRNA Covid vaccines over J&J shot

A US government-appointed panel of medical experts on Thursday unanimously recommended mRNA Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna over Johnson & Johnson's shot, in light of its weaker protection and greater risks. The panel voted 15-0 in favor of the new guidance, which applies to everyone over 18 years of age. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the measure Thursday evening. "Today's updated recommendation emphasizes CDC's commitment to provide real-time scientific information to the American public," she said in a statement, urging Americans to get vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus. The recommendation officially steers the public away from J&J's drug, which was initially praised because it could be stored at fridge temperature and offered good efficacy against earlier strains of the coronavirus after just one shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Center for Science in Public Interest

Staying on Top of the Latest Pandemic Developments

See all Beyond the Curve posts. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Center for Science in the Public Interest has tried to monitor the blizzard of COVID-19 information and digest the latest developments for you. Early in the pandemic, we put together an Evidence Hub, which is a one-stop-shopping outlet for all international websites with clinical trial information. Next, when the first vaccines came along at the end of last year, we developed a Vaccine Table, which summarizes the evolving information on the topic of vaccines – still the surest way to protect yourself and those around you. We update information on their protectiveness against new variants and have recently added information about booster shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Republic Monitor

Scientists Announced Merck’s COVID-19 Antiviral Drug Could Harm Pregnant Women 2 Weeks After FDA’s Emergency Approval

When Merck & Co. first announced their COVID-19 pill, it was heralded as a potential game-changer. Their COVID-19 antiviral drug has already received its emergency use authorization to treat COVID-19 patients from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel, but it was narrowly decided due to the concerns of potential mutations in human DNA, particularly in unborn fetuses.
INDUSTRY
outsourcing-pharma.com

Insilico Medicine launches trial for AI-discovered drug

The artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery company has dosed its first healthy volunteer in a trial for a candidate to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Insilico Medicine, a company that uses artificial intelligence in drug discovery, has announced the dosing of the first healthy volunteer in a microdose trial of ISM001-055. The drug is a small-molecule inhibitor of a novel biological target discovered via Pharma.AI, the company’s drug discovery platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
outsourcing-pharma.com

Pfizer shares more promising results from COVID-19 study

According to the company, the latest Phase II/III study results show its novel oral treatment candidate is effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths. Pfizer has released final data from its EPIC-SR (Evaluation of Protease Inhibition for COVID-19 in Standard-Risk Patients) Phase II/III study. The findings reportedly confirm earlier results of interim analysis showing its Paxlovid treatment (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets) reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% (within three days of symptom onset) and 88% (within five days of symptom onset) compared to placebo; additionally, it showed no deaths compared to placebo in non-hospitalized, high-risk adults with COVID-19.
INDUSTRY
outsourcing-pharma.com

ASH 2021 sees Novartis launch a 'next-generation' CAR-T platform

Novartis has introduced its T-Charge platform at ASH 2021, which it says will serve as the foundation for various new investigational CAR-T cell therapies in its pipeline. The Switzerland headquartered pharma giant is presenting early clinical data from ongoing Phase I clinical trials with YTB323 (anti-CD19) and PHE885 (anti-BCMA), the first Novartis CAR-T cell therapies developed using this platform, at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition (ASH) 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
outsourcing-pharma.com

New inhaled SARS-CoV-2 antibody treatment set to enter clinical trials

Memo Therapeutics AG will receive CHF 10.5m (US $11.4m) from the Swiss government to clinically develop a SARS-CoV-2 antibody against COVID-19, allowing it to start Phase 1 studies in Q1, 2022. COVAB 36 is a potent, fully-human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections, which can be delivered via...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
csq.com

Opportunities and Challenges for the Beauty and Consumer Goods Sector in 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the beauty and consumer goods sector. Consumption dropped dramatically in 2020, started to rebound in 2021, and will grow again in 2022. While there was a decrease in the use of makeup, demand increased for skin care, body care, hair care, and DIY products. Because people were at home (or maybe had more time on their hands), they were also willing to try new things and new brands. In 2022, cosmetics and fragrance should experience significant growth, as should “wellness” products—beauty from the inside out is here to stay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MarketWatch

Biogen and Eisai say EU regulatory committee adopted negative opinion for its Alzheimer's treatment

Biogen Inc. and partner Eisai Co. Ltd said Friday an advisory committee to the European Medicines Agency has adopted a negative opinion on its Alzheimer's treatment aducanumab, known as aduhelm in the U.S. The company was seeking an authorization for the treatment in patients in the early stages of the disease known as mild cognitive impairment. "This decision is aligned to the negative trend vote of the committee in November 2021. Biogen will seek a re-examination of the opinion by the CHMP," said Biogen, referring to the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use. Biogen shares slid 3% premarket on the news. The drug has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration but that decision was viewed as controversial. Biogen in July requested a narrower indication -- the initial approval was for all people with the disease. Several members of the FDA's advisory committee that voted against the agency approving aduhelm quit in response, and acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock in July announced a federal investigation into the approval process.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

