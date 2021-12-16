Gas Prices Continue to Fall Ahead of Holidays; Close to Highest Ever on Christmas

Santa came early this year, delivering lower gas prices just in time for Christmas with the national average price of gasoline down 14 cents per gallon since Thanksgiving, according to GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas.

The national average on Christmas is projected to decline from today’s $3.32 to $3.25 per gallon. Just a penny away from 2013’s Christmas tally of $3.26 per gallon, the priciest Christmas on record, there remains a chance prices in 2021 could still land just above the previous Christmas record.

While the drop in prices is good news, prices remain relatively high, increasing 45% from 2020’s $2.25 per gallon. Prices at the pump are expected to continue to fall into the New Year, providing some much needed relief to drivers in 2022.