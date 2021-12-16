ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Three dead after KC fire truck and SUV collide, crash into Westport building

 23 hours ago

Kansas City, MO – Two people in an SUV, along with a pedestrian, were killed when a fire truck and an SUV collided in Westport around 10:30 Wednesday night.

Both vehicles careened into a building that partially collapsed. A search of the rubble continued through the night to find a person believed to have been walking on the sidewalk and was buried under the rubble.

Just before 8 a.m. crews pulled the body of a third person from the rubble of the building, reported KMBC-9.

A KCFD spokesperson said the fire truck had its lights and sirens on at the time of the crash.

