ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

SE Wyoming Mountains Could Get 10 Inches of Snow Overnight

By Doug Randall
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 15 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Snowy Range and Sierra Madre mountain ranges. The...

kgab.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGAB AM 650

94 MPH Wind Recorded Near Crystal Reservoir Wednesday

It was another windy day in southeast Wyoming on Wednesday, according to the Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service. A wind gust of 94 miles per hour was recorded not far from Crystal Reservoir, and other wind gusts of above 80 miles per hour were recorded. The last few days have been exceptionally windy across Wyoming, with a peak gust of 118 miles per hour recorded in the small community of Clark in the northwest part of the state over the weekend and another gust of 92 miles per hour was recorded in Arlington on Saturday.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

NWS Cheyenne: It Hasn’t Been This Windy in 15 Years

If you think it's been windier than normal in southeast Wyoming the past few months, you'd be right. According to a Facebook post, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued 27 High Wind Warnings so far this 2021-2022 season, the most in the last 15 seasons to date. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Blizzard Conditions Forecast In Parts of SE Wyoming Saturday

The Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service is warning of strong winds and blizzard conditions In parts of southeast Wyoming today:. Expanded high wind warnings into Cheyenne, Laramie, and Rawlins. Ground blizzard conditions and very strong winds expected this weekend! A Blizzard Warning has been issued for central Carbon County (including Rawlins) the north Snowy Range foothills (including Arlington/Elk Mountain), and the central Laramie range (including the Bordeaux area in between Wheatland and Chugwater). This goes into effect tonight through Saturday. A High Wind Warning will continue for each of these locations until 5PM Sunday after the Blizzard Warning expires. A High Wind Warning has also been issued for northern Carbon/Albany counties, Converse and Platte counties, and the south Laramie range in between Cheyenne and Laramie which goes into effect overnight tonight and lasts until 5PM Sunday. Widespread blowing snow could lead to whiteout conditions in the blizzard warning areas. Outside of these warnings, blowing snow could cause visibility to drop to 1 mile or less through Sunday. There is some uncertainty if the snow will be able to crust over on Saturday in Carbon/Albany counties, or if the ground blizzard risk will continue into Sunday. Wind gusts of 60-75 mph can be expected, with the highest gusts in the typical wind prone areas. Cold temperatures will linger west of I-25, and combined with the strong winds, this could lead to wind chill values as low as -20 degrees. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less in these conditions. Use caution if travelling with light or high-profile vehicles this weekend.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Remembering the July 16, 1979 Cheyenne Tornado

READ MORE: FLASHBACK - Laramie, WY Tornado June 6, 2018. July 16, 1979, the anniversary of the costliest tornado in Wyoming history. National Weather Service office in Cheyenne: ''On July 16, 1979, the most destructive tornado in Wyoming's history occurred at Cheyenne. The main ingredient for the development of the Cheyenne F3 tornado was an outflow boundary from previous thunderstorms moving south across western Nebraska."
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
KGAB AM 650

6-10 Inches of Snow Expected From Rawlins to Chadron

Widespread snowfall of 6 to 10 inches is expected from Rawlins to Chadron tonight through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the snow coupled with gusty winds could reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less, and urges travelers to use extreme caution. The agency issued the following...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

NWS Cheyenne: Heavy Snow Possible Late Tonight-Friday Morning

Much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see heavy snow late tonight through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says snow is expected to start falling in the mountains late tonight, spread to the lower elevations in Carbon and Albany counties Thursday morning, and then reach the plains Thursday afternoon.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#The Snowy Range#Sierra Madre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Gas Prices Continue to Take Dip Before Weekend Hits

We're just over two weeks from Christmas and gas prices, which have been on the slow decline, took a slightly more significant dip this week, and are now just six cents higher than the national average. It was just a few months ago when Wyoming's average gas price was 40 cents higher than the national average. We're on the right track it seems.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Strong Winds Blast SE Wyoming Highways, Prompting Restrictions

Significant parts of Interstates 80 and 25 were closed to light, high profile vehicles as 0f 9 am Sunday because of winds reaching in excess of 70 miles per hour. The National Weather Service says winds of 80 mph are possible in some areas on Sunday. The National Weather Service defines wind speeds of 74 mph or more as 'hurricane force."
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

WATCH: Here’s What 138 MPH Winds In Montana Look Like

In Wyoming, we have a love/hate relationship with the wind. We appreciate that it keeps our air fresh, and weed out the weak ones. But, even the most jaded Wyomingite can get a bit frustrated when we have 4 days in a row of 90 mph wind guts with a steady 60 mph wind to go along with it.
MONTANA STATE
KGAB AM 650

Winds of 80 MPH Possible In SE Wyoming This Weekend

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning of winds reaching speeds of 80 mph in some areas of southeast Wyoming this weekend. High Wind Warnings are in effect across Southeast Wyoming with High Wind Watches expanding across more of northern Nebraska Panhandle Sunday this morning update. Sustained winds and wind gusts will increase through the morning hours and ramp up this evening, overnight into Sunday Morning. Winds will be 35-45 with gusts to 60-70 mph. Brief gusts over 80 MPH are also possible in isolated wind gap, wind prone and ridge top areas. Peak windy period will likely be Saturday 5 PM to 9 AM Sunday Morning. Dangerous travel possible for Light Weight and High Profile Vehicles due to blow off or blow over risk! For road conditions.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy