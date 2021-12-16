ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court activity on Dec. 14: Indigo Apartments at Winter Park, LLC vs Dayzier Williams

By Florida Record
flarecord.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in...

flarecord.com

Case activity for Waterford Lakes Town Center LLC vs Affinity Healthcare Center at Waterford Lakes PL on Dec. 14

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Waterford Lakes Town Center LLC against Affinity Healthcare Center at Waterford Lakes PL on Dec. 14. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Streamlined Standing Case Management Plan/Order'
Case activity for Richard Murray vs Mary Mullins on Dec. 14

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Richard Murray against Mary Mullins on Dec. 14. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Orig And Copy To Pltf'. 'Certificate Of Mailing'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-016462-O was filed in the 9th...
Court activity on Dec. 14: Ashley Place Ltd. vs Mary Ann Darden

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Ashley Place Ltd. against Mary Ann Darden on Dec. 14: 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Attorney'. Case number 2021-CC-016415-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 13.
Court activity on Dec. 15: Ferguson Enterprises LLC vs ACM Development LLC

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Ferguson Enterprises LLC against ACM Development LLC on Dec. 15: 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Per Admin Order No. 2021-04, A Standing Case Management Plan/Order For Streamlined Or General Civil Cases Must Be Submitted Before Summonses Can Be Issued. Please Resubmit The Proposed Summons Along With Th'.
Case activity for At Home Auto Glass LLC vs First Guard Insurance Company on Dec. 14

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by At Home Auto Glass LLC against First Guard Insurance Company on Dec. 14. 'Statement Of Claim||comments: First Guard Insurance Company'. 'Streamlined Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Addendum To'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number...
Case activity for University Diagnostic Institute Winter Park, PLLC vs State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company on Dec. 13

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by University Diagnostic Institute Winter Park, PLLC against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company on Dec. 13. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Notice Of Designation Of Email Address'. 'Addendum To||comments: Administrative Order 2009-12-02' 'Complaint'. 'Civil...
Case activity for Regino Becerra vs Kin Interinsurance Network on Dec. 13

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Lida De Becerra and Regino Becerra against Kin Interinsurance Network on Dec. 13. 'Complaint'. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Notice Of Designation Of...
Case activity for Department Stores National Bank vs Edilia Grenet on Dec. 14

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Department Stores National Bank against Edilia Grenet on Dec. 14. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing'. 'Statement Of Claim'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-SC-065851-O was filed in the 9th Judicial...
Court activity on Dec. 15: Emery Medical Solutions Inc. vs Progressive Advanced Insurance Company

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Emery Medical Solutions Inc. against Progressive Advanced Insurance Company, Progressive American Insurance Company, Progressive Bayside Insurance Company, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, Progressive Direct Insurance Company, Progressive Express Insurance Company, Progressive Select Insurance Company, Progressive Southeastern Insurance Company and Progressive Specialty Insurance Company on Dec. 15: 'Summons Issued||comments: Emailed To Attorney'.
Case activity for FL Westgate LLC vs Wesley Cruz on Dec. 14

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by FL Westgate LLC against Mileyka Cruz and Wesley Cruz on Dec. 14. Case number 2021-CC-016460-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 14.
