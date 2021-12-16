Stop the Press!

We highlight the history of Caxton Press in Caldwell, which is more than 100 years old, including some of the unique books it’s published, and the intriguing life of founder J.H. Gipson. We also see the printing of its newest title, “Lucky: The Wit and Wisdom of Governor Phil Batt.” The program also features Alessandro Meregaglia, a Boise State archivist who is writing a book about Caxton.
Graham Greene portrays Chickasaw Nation Governor Douglas H. Johnston in Chickasaw Nation Productions’ feature film “Te Ata” (pronounced TAY’ AH-TAH). The film is based on the inspiring, true story of Mary Frances “Te Ata” Thompson Fisher, a woman who traversed cultural barriers to become one of the greatest First American performers of all time. She was born in Indian Territory and raised on the songs and stories of her Chickasaw culture. Governor Johnston was Te Ata's uncle.
The McSwain Theatre will host a virtual Christmas Spectacular Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. Talented vocalists and musicians will perform Christmas, classic and contemporary country music. The theater invites everyone to watch from the comfort of home or anywhere with an internet connection at McSwainTheatre.com or Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre. Jae L....
In the “Twilight” film series, he portrays Billy Black. On television’s “Yellowstone,” he fills the role of chairman Thomas Rainwater. He is Gil Birmingham, and, with Chickasaw Nation Production’s “Te Ata,” fans of the award-winning First American actor have another venue to appreciate his work.
