Congress & Courts

Court activity on Dec. 15: Lendmark Financial Services LLC vs Walter Fournier

By Florida Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity...

Case activity for LVNV Funding LLC vs Janaya King on Dec. 14

The St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activities in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Janaya King on Dec. 14. Case number 2122-AC12064 was filed in the St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court on Dec. 14.
Court activity on Dec. 15: Emery Medical Solutions Inc. vs Progressive Advanced Insurance Company

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Emery Medical Solutions Inc. against Progressive Advanced Insurance Company, Progressive American Insurance Company, Progressive Bayside Insurance Company, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, Progressive Direct Insurance Company, Progressive Express Insurance Company, Progressive Select Insurance Company, Progressive Southeastern Insurance Company and Progressive Specialty Insurance Company on Dec. 15: 'Summons Issued||comments: Emailed To Attorney'.
State
Florida State
Court activity on Dec. 15: Progressive Select INS Co. vs Ian Victor Barao Da Silva

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Progressive Select INS Co. against Ian Victor Barao Da Silva on Dec. 15: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-054547-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 27.
Court activity on Dec. 14: Indigo Apartments at Winter Park, LLC vs Jasonlee Allen

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Indigo Apartments at Winter Park, LLC against Jasonlee Allen on Dec. 14: 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Attorney'. Case number 2021-CC-016417-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 13.
Case activity for Conway Forest Acquisition LLC vs Sudneily Perez on Dec. 13

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Conway Forest Acquisition LLC against Marc Morales and Sudneily Perez on Dec. 13. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-016469-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec....
Case activity for Damaso Quezada vs Pico Enterprises Inc. on Dec. 14

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Damaso Quezada against Pico Enterprises Inc. on Dec. 14. Case number 2021-CA-011781-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 14.
Case activity for Richard Murray vs Mary Mullins on Dec. 14

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Richard Murray against Mary Mullins on Dec. 14. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Orig And Copy To Pltf'. 'Certificate Of Mailing'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-016462-O was filed in the 9th...
Court activity on Dec. 15: Ferguson Enterprises LLC vs ACM Development LLC

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Ferguson Enterprises LLC against ACM Development LLC on Dec. 15: 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Per Admin Order No. 2021-04, A Standing Case Management Plan/Order For Streamlined Or General Civil Cases Must Be Submitted Before Summonses Can Be Issued. Please Resubmit The Proposed Summons Along With Th'.
Case activity for Department Stores National Bank vs Edilia Grenet on Dec. 14

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Department Stores National Bank against Edilia Grenet on Dec. 14. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing'. 'Statement Of Claim'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-SC-065851-O was filed in the 9th Judicial...
Case activity for Waterford Lakes Town Center LLC vs Affinity Healthcare Center at Waterford Lakes PL on Dec. 14

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Waterford Lakes Town Center LLC against Affinity Healthcare Center at Waterford Lakes PL on Dec. 14. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Streamlined Standing Case Management Plan/Order'
Case activity for At Home Auto Glass LLC vs First Guard Insurance Company on Dec. 14

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by At Home Auto Glass LLC against First Guard Insurance Company on Dec. 14. 'Statement Of Claim||comments: First Guard Insurance Company'. 'Streamlined Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Addendum To'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number...
Case activity for FL Westgate LLC vs Wesley Cruz on Dec. 14

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by FL Westgate LLC against Mileyka Cruz and Wesley Cruz on Dec. 14. Case number 2021-CC-016460-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 14.
Case activity for Ankit Trivedi vs Janae Alisha Dunn on Dec. 13

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Ankit Trivedi against Janae Alisha Dunn on Dec. 13. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Orig And Copy To Pltf'. 'Certificate Of Mailing'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-016349-O was filed in the...
Court activity on Dec. 14: LVNV Funding LLC vs Lashawn Christian

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Lashawn Christian on Dec. 14: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-065679-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 13.

