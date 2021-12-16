ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DPS Group Celebrates 10th Anniversary in the U.S.

New York Business Journal
 1 day ago
Global engineering firm has over 900 employees across eight offices DPS Group, a privately-owned global consulting, engineering, and construction management company, serving high-tech industries around the world, celebrated its tenth anniversary in the U.S. this past year. Founded in 1974 in Dublin, Ireland, to service the country’s burgeoning pharmaceutical sector, DPS...

New York Business Journal

The New York Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

