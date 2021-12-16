ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2-day bank strikes hit banking, ATM services

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi (India), December 16 (ANI): Employees of several public sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Bank of Baroda, are on a two-day strike starting Thursday to protest against the proposed privatization of the state-run lenders. United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU),...

