It was not like he wasn't full speed ahead to taper and even tighten, but the market took the news in stride and moved higher. It may be that growth is high which is good, and perhaps a belief that inflation is also high but also has some extra stuff (supply chain) that will fade away over time. Now it may be that today's gains may lead to tomorrows losses, but for now, the markets are closing with solid gains.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO