You may soon be able to renew your passport online, instead of sending in documents

Now that the sixth and final child tax credit stimulus payment of 2021 is making its way out to millions of recipients, here’s one update you don’t want to overlook about all this. There’s actually one more check after this one that the IRS is sending out over the final weeks of 2021. And we’ve got all the details about it below so that you don’t have to wonder “where’s my stimulus check?” or when it will arrive.
The White House is considering doubling the size of February payments to an estimated 35 million families with children to compensate for payments that likely won’t be made in January as the result of congressional inaction on President Biden’s economic agenda. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told...
Social Security is getting a big change this year -- in fact, the largest one in almost four decades. See: Social Security Payment Schedule 2022 -- What Dates to Watch Out For Find: How To Refinance a...
For 2022, Social Security received a revamp. With it came several changes that impact full retirement age, cost of living adjustments, medicare premiums, and income thresholds. Article continues below advertisement. People who are working in 2022 and who haven't reached the full retirement age or already have, can expect new...
Millions of dollars have been distributed to American citizens since the outbreak began. President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan signed by the federal government distributed $1,200 in March 2020, $600 in December, and $1,400 in March to eligible adults as part of the federal response to the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
US citizens are eagerly waiting for the plus-up payments to be delivered as the date for the disbursement of the IRS Plus-Up Payment, . It will be a welcome respite for the citizens during the festive season. According to marca.com, the IRS coronavirus stimulus payments come with some riders. To...
According to the Social Security Administration, more than 60 million people depend on Social Security benefits for either part, or all, of their income during retirement. Regardless of how much one...
There may not be any fourth coronavirus stimulus check, but the raised SSA benefits as a result of the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) could give certain relief to people. These raised social security benefits, or we could claim that SSA coronavirus stimulus checks would be an advantage for nearly 70 million Americans.
The Social Security Administration announced an increase in the social security benefits for 2022. However, the raise is unlikely to satisfy the needs of the beneficiaries due to the rise in the prices of everyday household products and services. The increase in the social security benefits does not come as...
The Covid-19 pandemic prompted the Social Security Administration to move most of its services online. But that transition has not been without hiccups or delays, according to one government watchdog. Now, the Biden administration is looking to improve the government agency's online services. Here's what changes applicants and beneficiaries may...
