ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

You may soon be able to renew your passport online, instead of sending in documents

By NPR News
wuft.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new executive order from President Biden is...

www.wuft.org

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Fourth stimulus check deadline is 2 weeks away: New $1,400 payments coming soon

Now that the sixth and final child tax credit stimulus payment of 2021 is making its way out to millions of recipients, here’s one update you don’t want to overlook about all this. There’s actually one more check after this one that the IRS is sending out over the final weeks of 2021. And we’ve got all the details about it below so that you don’t have to wonder “where’s my stimulus check?” or when it will arrive.
INCOME TAX
yourmileagemayvary.net

Passport Renewals Will Soon Be Done Electronically

For whatever reason or reasons, whether you’re getting a new passport, or renewing an expiring one, it currently takes practically FOREVER. Wait times have been so long that the State Department recently made changes on their website to make the wait times appear almost 2 months shorter…even though they’re really not.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
Republic Monitor

Last Stimulus Check For This Year Coming Tomorrow, Find Out If You Are Eligible

Millions of dollars have been distributed to American citizens since the outbreak began. President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan signed by the federal government distributed $1,200 in March 2020, $600 in December, and $1,400 in March to eligible adults as part of the federal response to the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
INCOME TAX
chronicle99.com

Social Security Beneficiaries Can Expect Larger Checks In 2022

The Social Security Administration announced an increase in the social security benefits for 2022. However, the raise is unlikely to satisfy the needs of the beneficiaries due to the rise in the prices of everyday household products and services. The increase in the social security benefits does not come as...
BUSINESS
NBC Philadelphia

Biden Wants to Improve Social Security's Online Services. Here's Some Changes Beneficiaries May See

The Covid-19 pandemic prompted the Social Security Administration to move most of its services online. But that transition has not been without hiccups or delays, according to one government watchdog. Now, the Biden administration is looking to improve the government agency's online services. Here's what changes applicants and beneficiaries may...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy