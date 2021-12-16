Get 35% Off AudioKids Dragout For Pro Tools - Ends 31st December

Before we get to these questions we are going to recap the history of the larger format Digidesign and Avid control surfaces to give this discussion some context…. 1998 – Digidesign ProControl – It all started when Digidesign introduced the first in a series of control surfaces for Pro Tools after more than three years of announcements and a failed initial development. ProControl provided motorised, touch-sensitive faders, knobs, and switches designed for maximum accessibility to Pro Tools recording, mixing, and editing functions. ProControl also included an analog Control Room section, for monitoring control and studio communication. Pro Control used Ethernet connectivity to the host computer. Later, ProControl could be expanded by adding Fader Packs, and by adding a Digidesign Edit Pack. Each Fader Pack provided 8 additional fader strips and controls. Up to five Fader Packs could be used in conjunction with one Main Unit. An Edit Pack provided a pair of touch-sensitive, motorised joysticks, built-in Pro Tools keyboard, high-resolution metering, and other features for surround mixing and professional production environments.

