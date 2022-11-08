ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

The 12 Best Gifts You Can Get at Amazon For Under $20—From Streaming Devices to Smart Speakers

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The holidays are for spreading cheer and showing appreciation for your nearest and dearest. It’s a time for warmth, joy and all the fuzzy feelings you get inside while spending quality time with loved ones. Of course, part of the season’s festivities is gift-giving, but what do you do when you’re down to scraping the bottom of the barrel (a.k.a. your bank account)?

The answer is to head over to Amazon , where you can find boatloads of incredible gifts for under $20 .

And just because you only spent $20 on a gift, doesn’t make it any less meaningful. You can still be super intentional and pick presents that are sure to be a hit. Take, for example, a mug warmer for the one who complains about their coffee getting cold too fast. Or, chic luggage tags for the person whose 2022 goals include a return to travel. Or, a Roku streaming device for the friend who just moved into a new apartment.

Amazon has even done a ton of the heavy lifting for you, by creating holiday gift guides that are already broken into different product categories. There’s even a separate page for gifts under $20 .

There are no limits when it comes to thoughtful presents at Amazon that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. Plus, the 12 affordable gifts below are all guaranteed to arrive before Christmas.

Calling all procrastinators and shoppers on a budget: This gift guide is all yours.

RELATED: The 10 Best Gifts You Can Get at Amazon For Under $50, From Air Fryers to Sculpting Leggings

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

We couldn’t think of a better gift than a mug warmer, because who doesn’t like warm hot cocoa, coffee and tea? The fact that this mug warmer is a huge 29 percent off right now is a sign that you need to stock up while you can.



Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $14.29 (was $19.99)

Buy Now

Wet Brush Pro Flex Dry

If you thought gifting a hair brush was kind of lame, think again. A detangling one like the Wet Brush can do wonders. Even Jennifer Aniston is a major stan . Shop this brush for 16 percent off, too.



Wet Brush Pro Flex Dry $7.39 (was $9.93)

Buy Now

Lotteli Kitchen Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set

For that one person who throws literally everything into their air fryer, get them these handy cheat sheets that tell them exactly how long to cook their food . Shop them for 25 percent off right now.



Lotteli Kitchen Air Fryer Cheat Sheets $11.29 (was $14.99)

Buy Now

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation)

The tech guru on your shopping list will love unwrapping this Alexa-enabled smart speaker from Amazon . It’s the most compact of its kind, making it the perfect gift for those who are a bit short on space. They can ask Alexa to turn on lights, blast Taylor Swift’s new album, check the weather and so much more. Plus, this 55 percent discount is pretty unbeatable.



Amazon Echo Dot $17.99 (was $39.99)

Buy Now

Chef’n GarlicZoom Garlic Chopper

Everyone’s least favorite part of making dinner is mincing garlic . Save them from sticky, smelly garlic fingers with this super convenient and quick garlic chopper .



Chef’n GarlicZoom Garlic Chopper $14.42 (was $16.99)

Buy Now

Roku Express

Bet you never thought you could find a streaming device for under $20. Well, now you can thanks to the Roku Express . This is the biggest discount it’s had in the past 30 days, so scoop a few up for your family members.



Roku Express $17.99 (was $29.99)

Buy Now

REIDEA Electric Candle Lighter

Candles are surefire gifts for any of your besties, but what do you give them when they already have a massive supply of candles? In comes the electric lighter that went viral on TikTok. It makes burning candles heaps easier, and they’ll be using it 24/7.



REIDEA Electric Candle Lighter $13.99

Buy Now

“The TB12 Method: How to Do What You Love, Better and for Longer” by Tom Brady

Got a sports fan to shop for? Tom Brady’s book is a foolproof gift because who doesn’t want to learn about the keys to his success?



The TB12 Method $11.73 (was $21)

Buy Now

Dangshan Beauty Bar 24k Golden Facial Massager

You can’t stop us from calling out products that Jennifer Aniston swears by because she is truly our ultimate beauty goals. Another product she loves is this gold facial massager that wakes up your skin, gets your blood going, and essentially gives you a mini facelift (yes, please!).



Dangshan Beauty Bar 24k Golden Facial… $15.99 (was $19.99)

Buy Now

Zulay Milk Frother

Don’t think twice about adding this TikTok-famous milk frother to your cart. It’s the perfect gift for the person in your life who’s obsessed with coffee and can never have too many kitchen gadgets. Make sure you clip the coupon for an extra 40 percent off .



Zulay Milk Frother $16.99 (was $19.99)

Buy Now

“I’m Just Here for the Drinks” by Sother Teague

The friend who’s always concocting a new drink will love flipping through the pages of this cocktail book . It shares over 100 recipes, so it’ll keep them busy and sipping for a while.



I’m Just Here for the Drinks $15.99

Buy Now

Teskyer Luggage Tags

The jetsetter in your friend group will so appreciate this chic trio of luggage tags . It’s a functional gift that’ll ensure their suitcases never get mixed up.



Teskyer Luggage Tags $10.98

Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0dOfl7TQ00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

10 Best Stocking Stuffers Under $10 at Target to Build the Ultimate Gift for Less

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Typically I’d be talking about Halloween when I say that line, but of course, it was written for the holiday season in December. I mean, sure, now that Halloween is over, I can get on board with red and green everything. It helps that stores like Target are making it so easy to get into the spirit with the cutest holiday gifts and trinkets that are actually affordable. Whether you’re shopping for a...
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Is Expecting His 12th Child—Here’s a Look at All His Kids & Their Baby Mamas

Incoming! Nick Cannon’s kids have been making constant headlines this year (and the year before!). The Wild ‘N Out star keeps on making babies with his baby mamas and no one is stopping him. So, why does he have so many children? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he candidly explained why he’s “blessed” with making his babies. “Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not,'”I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Headed For Trouble This Week, Thanks to a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse

Welcome to the most emotionally charged Scorpio season of all time. The sky is supercharged with transformative energy and astrology is encouraging you to dig deep and embrace your truth. A full moon lunar eclipse is also on the way, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 7 to 13. That said, if you’re feeling a contradicting push and pull of energies—both accelerated and stagnant—it’s all thanks to the eclipse energy portal, as well as the perplexing influence of Mars retrograde clashing with Neptune.  The week begins on a somber note, as Venus goes head-to-head with taskmaster...
BGR.com

31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
People

Shoppers Keep Buying This 'Incredibly Soft' Oversized Sweatshirt That Just Dropped at Amazon — and It's on Sale

“I felt like I was wearing a blanket all day” Now that we're well into the cozy season, droves of Amazon shoppers are snapping up this new sweatshirt.  This week, the Efan Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt has secured the top spot on Amazon's Hot New Releases fashion chart, which ranks the best-selling newly dropped clothes, shoes, and accessories in real time. That means the comfy sweatshirt is the most popular new fashion pick on Amazon — an impressive feat considering the site's huge inventory.   Buy It!...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before she Died

It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
StyleCaster

Prince Philip Left Behind a Fortune After His Death—Here’s Who Inherited It & How Much He Was Worth

Following his death at the age of 99, many wondered what Prince Philip‘s net worth is and who inherited his fortune. Not unlike his wife and monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it’s safe to say that the Duke of Edinburgh amassed a great deal of wealth over his lifetime. Below, we dive into what might happen to it now that he is no longer with us—but first, read on for a bit of background on the Iron Duke himself. Long before he became the Queen’s husband, Philip was already born into royalty as the Prince of Greece and Denmark. His parents, Prince...
StyleCaster

Here’s Why Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Haven’t ‘Got Around’ To Revealing Their Son’s Name

After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name? Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022, according to TMZ. The couple welcomed a baby boy and a source told Us Weekly said that the Fenty Beauty founder would love to bring her little one to her home country. “Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love,” the source says. “They have some help but Rihanna has always said she...
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Left William & Harry After Her Death

Since her death, there’s been a interest in Princess Diana‘s net worth and how much she left her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, after her divorce from Prince Charles. Diana, whose full name is Diana Frances Spencer, married Prince Charles in July 1981. The two separated in 1992 before officially divorcing in August 1996. On August 31, 1997, Diana was killed after her car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, following a chase from the paparazzi. She was 36 years old. Her rumored boyfriend, Egyptian businessman Emad “Dodi” Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140,...
StyleCaster

Aaron Carter Was Worth More Than $200M at the Height of His Career—How Much He Made Before His Death

As one of the most successful child stars in the early 2000s, it’s understandable why there’s interest in Aaron Carter’s net worth and how much he made from his career before his sudden death. Carter, whose full name was Aaron Charles Carter, was born on December 7, 1987, in Tampa, Florida. His older brother, Nick Carter, is a member of the boy band, the Backstreet Boys. Carter released his first single, “Crush on You,” from his debut album, Aaron Carter, in 1997. He released his second album, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It), in 2000. The album, which featured hits like “Aaron’s...
LANCASTER, CA
Cadrene Heslop

Amazon, Walmart, Lowe’s And 2,500 Stores Have Cash Back Day

Thousands of retailers will partner with a coupon-cash-back company to offer shoppers deals. The initiative hopes to help consumers cope with inflation. The holiday season is when buyers try their best to buy gifts. The stores want to ensure people get more out of each spent dollar.
StyleCaster

Amazon Just Put Best-Selling Keurig’s on Major Sale Ahead of Black Friday—Shop Them For as Little as $80

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. As countless retailers begin to launch early Black Friday deals, from Best Buy to Target to Nordstrom,  we have carefully begun to curate our shopping lists, and a proper, premium coffee machine—versus gravity-fed, pour-over coffee makers that take ages to brew—always pops to mind. Keurig’s K-Mini and K-Supreme coffee makers are on sale for a massive 50% and 22% off right now, and the idea of being able to effortlessly brew an excellent single cup of coffee at home, exactly...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

67K+
Followers
5K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy