The 12 Best Gifts You Can Get at Amazon For Under $20—From Streaming Devices to Smart Speakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The holidays are for spreading cheer and showing appreciation for your nearest and dearest. It’s a time for warmth, joy and all the fuzzy feelings you get inside while spending quality time with loved ones. Of course, part of the season’s festivities is gift-giving, but what do you do when you’re down to scraping the bottom of the barrel (a.k.a. your bank account)?

The answer is to head over to Amazon , where you can find boatloads of incredible gifts for under $20 .

And just because you only spent $20 on a gift, doesn’t make it any less meaningful. You can still be super intentional and pick presents that are sure to be a hit. Take, for example, a mug warmer for the one who complains about their coffee getting cold too fast. Or, chic luggage tags for the person whose 2022 goals include a return to travel. Or, a Roku streaming device for the friend who just moved into a new apartment.

Amazon has even done a ton of the heavy lifting for you, by creating holiday gift guides that are already broken into different product categories. There’s even a separate page for gifts under $20 .

There are no limits when it comes to thoughtful presents at Amazon that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. Plus, the 12 affordable gifts below are all guaranteed to arrive before Christmas.

Calling all procrastinators and shoppers on a budget: This gift guide is all yours.

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

We couldn’t think of a better gift than a mug warmer, because who doesn’t like warm hot cocoa, coffee and tea? The fact that this mug warmer is a huge 29 percent off right now is a sign that you need to stock up while you can.

Wet Brush Pro Flex Dry

If you thought gifting a hair brush was kind of lame, think again. A detangling one like the Wet Brush can do wonders. Even Jennifer Aniston is a major stan . Shop this brush for 16 percent off, too.

Lotteli Kitchen Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set

For that one person who throws literally everything into their air fryer, get them these handy cheat sheets that tell them exactly how long to cook their food . Shop them for 25 percent off right now.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation)

The tech guru on your shopping list will love unwrapping this Alexa-enabled smart speaker from Amazon . It’s the most compact of its kind, making it the perfect gift for those who are a bit short on space. They can ask Alexa to turn on lights, blast Taylor Swift’s new album, check the weather and so much more. Plus, this 55 percent discount is pretty unbeatable.

Chef’n GarlicZoom Garlic Chopper

Everyone’s least favorite part of making dinner is mincing garlic . Save them from sticky, smelly garlic fingers with this super convenient and quick garlic chopper .

Roku Express

Bet you never thought you could find a streaming device for under $20. Well, now you can thanks to the Roku Express . This is the biggest discount it’s had in the past 30 days, so scoop a few up for your family members.

REIDEA Electric Candle Lighter

Candles are surefire gifts for any of your besties, but what do you give them when they already have a massive supply of candles? In comes the electric lighter that went viral on TikTok. It makes burning candles heaps easier, and they’ll be using it 24/7.

“The TB12 Method: How to Do What You Love, Better and for Longer” by Tom Brady

Got a sports fan to shop for? Tom Brady’s book is a foolproof gift because who doesn’t want to learn about the keys to his success?

Dangshan Beauty Bar 24k Golden Facial Massager

You can’t stop us from calling out products that Jennifer Aniston swears by because she is truly our ultimate beauty goals. Another product she loves is this gold facial massager that wakes up your skin, gets your blood going, and essentially gives you a mini facelift (yes, please!).

Zulay Milk Frother

Don’t think twice about adding this TikTok-famous milk frother to your cart. It’s the perfect gift for the person in your life who’s obsessed with coffee and can never have too many kitchen gadgets. Make sure you clip the coupon for an extra 40 percent off .

“I’m Just Here for the Drinks” by Sother Teague

The friend who’s always concocting a new drink will love flipping through the pages of this cocktail book . It shares over 100 recipes, so it’ll keep them busy and sipping for a while.

Teskyer Luggage Tags

The jetsetter in your friend group will so appreciate this chic trio of luggage tags . It’s a functional gift that’ll ensure their suitcases never get mixed up.