The boys from RBW Entertainment have come together as one. In this special teaser for 'STAY', the groups ONEUS and ONEWE gather around to record a video message to themselves 10 years into the future. During the recording, the sweet, fun, and genuine words they all speak have each other melting! The boys also seem to have had fun with blue paint prior to this moment.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO