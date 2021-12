Wow, talk about a stellar combo all around! New casting news midweek to shake up the joint as tvN announced that it has cast Ji Sung in a drama scheduled for 2022 that once again stretches his versatility. The drama is called Adamas and Ji Sung will be playing twin brothers searching for the hidden secret into their dad’s murder from twenty years ago. We know Ji Sung can play at least 7 different characters in the same drama so just 2 dudes is nothing. Joining Ji Sung will be Seo Ji Hye and Lee Soo Kyung, the former playing the wife of the eldest son of a chaebol family and the latter a community pages reporter. The drama is from the PD of Kairos so if the directing is as tight and tense we’re in for a treat.

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO