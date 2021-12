Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Political tensions are rising in Burkina Faso after the killing of at least 49 gendarmes by jihadists on 14 November: the deadliest loss the army has suffered in six years of conflict. Some demonstrators have called for the resignation of President Roch Kaboré – elected for a second term just last year – while others have blocked a French military convoy in protest against its albeit limited presence in the country. Rumours of a coup are also swirling as military morale plummets. A leaked army memo stated that gendarmes stationed in Inata – where the attack happened – had run out of food prior to the incident and were surviving by hunting animals. Kaboré has since dismissed high-ranking military leaders and promised an official investigation. But those steps are unlikely to make a dent in a security crisis that has displaced 1.4 million Burkinabé, nor quell the growing political discontent.

