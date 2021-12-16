ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil rises around 2% on strong U.S. demand, upbeat Fed outlook

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose around 2% on Thursday, as record U.S. implied demand, falling crude stockpiles and an upbeat economic outlook from the Federal Reserve trumped fears of the Omicron coronavirus variant hurting global consumption. Crude and other risk assets such as equities also got a boost...

