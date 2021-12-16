ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immix Biopharma (IMMX) IPO Opens Flat

Today's IPO for Immix Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMMX) opened for trading at $5 after pricing 4,200,000...

StreetInsider.com

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Files IPO Registration Statement

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMLX) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Our mission is to develop therapies that change the treatment paradigm for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
StreetInsider.com

Artiva Biotherapeutics (ARTV) Files IPO Registration Statement

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARTV) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Our mission is to deliver highly effective, off-the-shelf, allogeneic, natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies that are safe and accessible to cancer patients. Our established Manufacturing-First approach has enabled us to produce, store and ship our product candidates and make them accessible like traditional protein biologic therapies. Our lead product candidate, AB-101, is an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy that is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial with rituximab in patients with non-Hodgkins lymphoma (NHL). We are also developing AB-201 and AB-202, our first two chimeric antigen receptor-NK (CAR-NK) product candidates. We plan to submit an investigational new drug application (IND) for AB-201 in the second half of 2022 and for AB-202 in 2023. We are leveraging our proprietary platform and manufacturing capabilities to generate a broad pipeline of off-the-shelf NK cell therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Bionomics Limited (BNOX) IPO opens at $22 after pricing at $12.35

Today's IPO for Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX) opens at $22 after pricing 1,622,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $12.35. Evercore ISI and William Blair are acting as lead book-running managers for the...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Justworks, Inc (JW) Files IPO Registration Statement

Justworks, Inc (NASDAQ: JW) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Justworks is a cloud-based software platform that gives small and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") access to benefits, payroll, human resources ("HR"), and compliance support—all in one place. We drive economies of scale via co-employment, enabling attractive cost savings for our customers and providing them a richer suite of benefits for their employees. We believe we are the first provider to combine this powerful demand aggregation dynamic with a simple, intuitive user experience and 24/7 expert support—enabling entrepreneurs and SMBs to grow with confidence. That is why over 8,000 customers across all 50 U.S. states representing almost 140,000 worksite employees ("WSEs"), as of November 30, 2021, trust Justworks as their human capital management ("HCM") platform."
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (EMLD) Opens at $9.99

Today's IPO for SPAC FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EMLDU) (NASDAQ: EMLD) opened for trading at $9.99
STOCKS
investing.com

Adagio Therapeutics Stock Doubles After Jefferies Report

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) stock has more than doubled Thursday following comments from Jefferies regarding the company's Covid antibody treatment. On Tuesday, Adagio's stock plummeted after it reported its antibody treatment for Covid-19 showed reduced effectiveness on the Omicron variant. It resulted in downgrades and price target...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Samsara Inc (IOT) IPO Opens 8% Higher

Today's IPO for Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) opened for trading at $24.90 after pricing 35,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share, the top-end of the expected range.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HashiCorp, Inc (HCP) IPO Opens Modestly Higher

Today's IPO for HashiCorp (NASDAQ: HCP) opened for trading at $81.16 after pricing 15,300,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $80.00 per share, above the expected $68-$72 range.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFRA) Opens at $9.89

Today's IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC) (NYSE: BFAC-U) opened for trading at $9.89 after pricing 30,000,000
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 1.90% to $277.16 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $220.33 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (FRBN) Opens at $10

Today's IPO for SPAC Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FRBNU) (NASDAQ: FRBN) opened for trading at $10 after pricing
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (GFGDU) Opens at $10

Today's IPO for SPAC The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GFGDU) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 22,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Growth for Good is...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SWK's (SWKH) Enteris BioPharma Receives $5M Milestone Payment from Cara Therapeutics

SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), a life sciences focused specialty finance company catering to small- and mid-sized commercial-stage companies, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enteris BioPharma, received a $5 million milestone payment from Cara Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CARA) related to the license agreement for Peptelligence® oral formulation technology utilized in Oral KORSUVA™, the oral formulation of Cara's first-in-class KOR agonist, CR845/difelikefalin. Enteris is entitled to retain $3.0 million of this payment per the contractual splits agreed to in the Enteris acquisition agreement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (TGAA) Opens at $9.96

Today's IPO for SPAC Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: TGAA) (NASDAQ: TGAAU) opened for trading at $9.96 after pricing 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. UBS Investment Bank...
STOCKS

