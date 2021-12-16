Immix Biopharma (IMMX) IPO Opens Flat

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Justworks, Inc (NASDAQ: JW) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Justworks is a cloud-based software platform that gives small and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) access to benefits, payroll, human resources (“HR”), and compliance support—all in one place. We drive economies of scale via co-employment, enabling attractive cost savings for our customers and providing them a richer suite of benefits for their employees. We believe we are the first provider to combine this powerful demand aggregation dynamic with a simple, intuitive user experience and 24/7 expert support—enabling entrepreneurs and SMBs to grow with confidence. That is why over 8,000 customers across all 50 U.S. states representing almost 140,000 worksite employees (“WSEs”), as of November 30, 2021, trust Justworks as their human capital management (“HCM”) platform."
