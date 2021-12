The stock price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) increased by 5.33% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) increased by 5.33% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded positively to Global Blood Therapeutics announcing new data from a Phase 1 study of GBT021601 (GBT601) — the company’s investigational next-generation sickle hemoglobin (HbS) polymerization inhibitor — that demonstrated average hemoglobin (Hb) occupancy greater than 30% and improvements in hematologic parameters in a cohort of six patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) receiving multiple ascending doses (MAD) of GBT601. And the study also showed that single ascending doses (SAD) and MAD of GBT601 were well tolerated in both healthy volunteers and SCD patients. These data are being presented today (Poster #3099) during the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in Atlanta, Georgia, and online.

