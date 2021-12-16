ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell Hooks

not bell hooks....

By Mary Churchill
Inside Higher Ed
 1 day ago

@louise_seamster wrote on Twitter “Sometimes someone dies and you realize you were planning on them being alive forever.” Yes. That resonated. So much of who I am today is because of bell hooks. When I first started graduate school, she spoke to my heart. She saw me. She validated me. She...

The Week

Acclaimed writer and feminist bell hooks dead at 69

Celebrated author, professor, critic, and feminist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Kentucky, the Lexington Herald-Leader confirms. She was 69. According to a press release from her niece Ebony Motley, hooks had been ill, and died surrounded by friends and family. Born Gloria Jean Watkins, hooks adopted her...
CELEBRITIES
The New Yorker

The Revolutionary Writing of bell hooks

Before she became bell hooks, one of the great cultural critics and writers of the twentieth century, and before she inspired generations of readers—especially Black women—to understand their own axis-tilting power, she was Gloria Jean Watkins, daughter of Rosa Bell and Veodis Watkins. hooks, who died on Wednesday, was raised in Hopkinsville, a small, segregated town in Kentucky. Everything she would become began there. She was born in 1952 and attended segregated schools up until college; it was in the classroom that she, eager to learn, began glimpsing the liberatory possibilities of education. She loved movies, yet the ways in which the theatre made us occasionally captive to small-mindedness and stereotype compelled her to wonder if there were ways to look (and talk) back at the screen’s moving images. Growing up, her father was a janitor and her mother worked as a maid for white families; their work, rife with minor indignities, brought into focus the everyday power of an impolite glare, or rolling your eyes. A new world is born out of such small gestures of resistance—of affirming your rightful space.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TIME

bell hooks Wasn't Afraid to Burn It All Down and Begin Again

bell hooks was a radical feminist, a scholar and author who spent the ‘90s publishing about a book a year. She was a poet, a mentor, a professor and an icon whose influence is immeasurable. When I was 19 and began talking back to hip-hop in my own essays and articles, I’d cite her again and again. I fought to have my name published in lowercase letters like hers. I wanted to be incisive and battle-ready when I wrote.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WHYY

bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69

Bell hooks, the groundbreaking author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics were intertwined made her among the most influential thinkers of her time, has died. She was 69. In a statement issued through William Morrow Publishers, hooks’ family announced that she died Wednesday in...
BEREA, KY
BBC

bell hooks: Author and feminist dies aged 69

Acclaimed feminist author and activist bell hooks has died at the age of 69, her family has confirmed. She died on Wednesday at her home in Kentucky "surrounded by her family and friends", according to a statement. hooks was considered a trailblazer within the intersectional feminism movement, and published some...
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

bell hooks Shaped a Generation of Black Feminists

Speak On It is a Teen Vogue column by Jenn M. Jackson, whose queer Black feminist perspective explores how today's social and political life is influenced by generations of racial and gender (dis)order. In this column, they explain what lessons they have learned from bell hooks’ legacy and what they will be taking with them in the future.
SOCIETY
Fatherly

These Two bell hooks Quotes About Masculinity Are Essential

On December 15, 2021, the family of bell hooks announced that the lauded feminist thinker, author, professor, and social activist, had passed away at the age of 69. She was one of the country’s foremost feminist scholars — and was often celebrated for her deeply accessible writing on the intersection of race, gender, and sexuality. She was also a prolific author — and had published more than 30 books in her lifetime.
SOCIETY
BET

Noted Writer And Academic bell hooks Dies At 69

Bell hooks, a critically acclaimed author, feminist and public intellectual, has reportedly died in her home in Berea, Kentucky. She was 69. According to a press release by her niece Ebony Motley, she had been ill and was surrounded by her friends and family when she passed away. Born Gloria...
BEREA, KY
ARTnews

bell hooks, Essential Writer on Black Art and Feminism, Dies at 69

bell hooks, a writer and thinker whose texts about Black art, feminism, and identity that inspired legions within academia and far beyond, has died. Berea College, the Kentucky school where hooks was a professor and where there is an institute in her name, said she had died at 69 on Wednesday. The Washington Post reported that the cause of death was end-stage renal failure. Since the ’70s, hooks had been writing essential essays and poetry on an array of topics, many of them pertaining to the inner lives of Black women and to her own experiences. These essays were influential not...
ENTERTAINMENT
Boston University
Inside Higher Ed

A Collab Space of One’s Own

Halfway through the fall semester, my “View From Venus” podcast co-hosts and I decided to create and publish a fall mini season, with four episodes. I had just returned to BU from city hall and was desperate to fill my plate and do all the things to help me pivot back into the higher ed space. My superstar supportive co-hosts were game—they knew how much I needed to just do the work. So, we were off and running. Of course many of the amazing women we contacted to book a recording session were fully committed for the month plus, and the earliest they could schedule a recording session was in December or January.
WASHINGTON STATE
kexp.org

A Tribute to bell hooks by Gabriel Teodros

I don't know who I would be without bell hooks' influence. I don't even want to know. I first came across her work in high school, when one of my best friends was reading Wounds of Passion: A Writing Life. That book had a huge influence on the way we thought about and approached writing at the time.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thelily.com

Black women share what bell hooks taught them about feminism

Raquel Willis first encountered bell hooks as an undergraduate student at the University of Georgia. She remembers the first book she was assigned for class — “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center.” It wasn’t long before Willis began seeking hooks’s work out on her own.
SOCIETY
InsideHook

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December

We’re nearing the end of another strange year. Based on the current state of affairs, 2022 seems likely to begin in a weird place as well. So why not sit down with an immersive book, where the world can be as normal — or as surreal — as you like. This month, we’ll be thumbing through a new edition of a classic work of environmental nonfiction and a debut book from a revered musician. There is plenty to savor as winter rolls in.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

