Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar (Yesh Atid) on Wednesday rejected the recommendations of the committee that examined Israel’s natural gas exports and announced that in the coming year she does not plan to deal at all with the issue of expanding Israeli gas exports. Speaking at a conference on renewable energies in Eilat, Minister Elharrar announced that “in the coming year, we will focus on the future, on green electricity, on energy efficiency, and on renewable energies – and while we’re doing this, we’ll put aside dealing with expanding the development of natural gas, which is, as is well known, a transitional source of fuel.”

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO