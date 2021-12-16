Dave Gahan (of Depeche Mode) and Soulsavers Share Video for “The Dark End of the Street”

Guitarist and musician Reno Cruz is best known for his time backing Chicago musicians like Sen Morimoto, Wyatt Waddell, Waltzer, and, most recently, Lala Lala. Next year though, he’s set to break into the singer/songwriter world with his debut album, Falling In Love Is Not That Hard. Penned over the pandemic, Cruz’s debut sees him bridging worn and welcoming acoustic guitar work with lush orchestral arrangements and his own homespun songwriting. Cruz has teased the record this year with “Call Whenever You Can” and the record’s title track, and today he’s back with “Heart Is A Window,” premiering with Under the Radar.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO