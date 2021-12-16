Yard of the month

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defense has rested in the trial of a Minnesota police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright. Kim Potter, 49, is charged with manslaughter in Wright’s death during a traffic stop April 11 in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.
Actor Chris Noth is denying allegations made by two women to The Hollywood Reporter. The women say the 67-year-old, known for his role as Mr. Big on "Sex and the City," sexually assaulted them. Jericka Duncan reports.
Following a unanimous vote of its outside panel of vaccine advisers, the CDC on Thursday issued updated recommendations preferring Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's, in light of new data about the risk of a rare blood clotting side effect linked to the Johnson & Johnson shot.
Dec 17 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) on Friday forecast that the COVID-19 pandemic would not be behind us until 2024 and said a lower-dose version of its vaccine for 2- to 4-year-olds generated a weaker immune response than expected, potentially delaying authorization. Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said...
All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
OSAKA, Japan (AP) — A fire that spread from a fourth-floor mental clinic in an eight-story building in downtown Osaka in western Japan on Friday left 24 dead in what police were investigating as a possible case of arson and murder. Police were searching for a man in his...
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration walked away from negotiations to financially compensate families the Trump administration separated at the border, three lawyers for the families said Thursday. "There's no explanation for not settling these cases other than the Biden administration is unwilling to use literally any political capital to...
Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims’ bodies after meeting them on dating sites
WASHINGTON — A Florida man was sentenced Friday to just over five years in prison for assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The sentence, of 63 months, was the longest one yet imposed among the more than 150 defendants who have pleaded guilty to taking part in the siege.
A federal judge on Thursday overturned a bankruptcy settlement for OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma that would have protected its owners, the Sackler family, from future lawsuits relating to the opioid crisis. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon ruled that the bankruptcy court lacked the authority to release the Sackler family from...
