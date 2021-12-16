ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killer Mike Joins Elijah Wood and Other Lord of the Rings Cast for 20th Anniversary Rap on “Colbert”

By Joey Arnone
undertheradarmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTo honor the 20th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Stephen Colbert, a self-proclaimed LOTR diehard,...

www.undertheradarmag.com

Syracuse.com

Jeff Garlin exits ‘The Goldbergs’ after investigation; ‘LOTR’ cast raps; more: Buzz

Jeff Garlin exits ‘The Goldbergs’ after investigation. Variety and Deadline report Jeff Garlin will not return to “The Goldbergs” after an HR investigation into allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behavior on set. Two sources close to the production told Variety that Garlin’s exit was a mutual decision, and he will not complete his work on the remainder of the show’s ninth season. His termination is effective immediately, but it’s unclear how the show will explain the absence of his character, who plays the father of the Goldbergs family in the ‘80s-based ABC sitcom. Garlin, who also stars on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” recently told Vanity Fair that he’d been investigated over the past three years, and denied he would be fired, but said Sony — which produces the show — feels his “process... makes for a quote ‘unsafe’ workspace. Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace — I don’t understand how that is… I am always a kind and thoughtful person. I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people’s pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That’s bullying. That’s just uncalled for.”
floodmagazine.com

“Lords of the Rings” Cast Celebrate 20 Years of “Fellowship of the Ring” by Rapping with Killer Mike and Method Man

When you think of Lord of the Rings, you think of rap music, right? Well, that seems like the case for Stephen Colbert. This Sunday marks the 20th anniversary of the first movie of the Peter Jackson–directed franchise. But because it’s also Christmas next week, Colbert will be on his holiday break, which means that he won’t have a way to celebrate the trilogy on his show. Instead, he thought it would be a great idea to celebrate The Fellowship of the Ring a bit early by featuring stars of the original cast—Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving, Orlando Bloom, and Andy Serkis—rapping alongside Killer Mike and Method Man.
undertheradarmag.com

Killer Mike

Of Run the Jewels, Method Man, Jon Batiste, and Anna Kendrick, as well as Lord of the Rings cast members Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Andy Serkis and Hugo Weaving. More. Run the Jewels Team Up with Travis Barker on New Song “Forever”. The...
undertheradarmag.com

Watch New Video for George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” Featuring Over 40 Celebrity Cameos

A new video has been shared for George Harrison’s 1970 song “My Sweet Lord.” The video, which includes over 40 celebrity cameos, features SNL alumni Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer as metaphysical special agents who are instructed by an agency-head (played by Mark Hamill) to search for that which can’t be seen. Along the way, they run into a barrage of characters played by an assortment of different celebrities, including Ringo Star, Reggie Watts, Tim and Eric, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Jon Hamm, Taika Waititi, and many more. Watch the Lance Bangs-directed video below.
First Showing

Watch: Colbert's 'Lord of the Rings' Rap About the Greatest Trilogy

"Best triple feature, hell yeah we would win it. We got the only trilogy with everything in it." Ahaha this is amazing!! Stephen Colbert, who is one of the biggest LOTR fans ever, put together this awesomely fun rap video to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Middle Earth series. It aired on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on December 15th, and the full video is online for everyone to enjoy. This is pretty much as good as, if not better than, the iconic SNL raps they've made over the years. But this time Colbert drops one mega hot truth: Lord of the Rings is the #1 Trilly! But we already know that. It always has been. With 17 Oscars, billions at box office, die-hard fans all over the world… Who can argue with this squad of rappers in this instantly iconic new music video? Colbert made this rap video with the show's musician Jon Batiste, and brought back almost all of the stars of the original LOTR films - including Elijah Wood and Orlando Bloom.
Deadline

Stephen Colbert & ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Cast Pay Musical Tribute To Favorite Trilogy

Stephen Colbert has been singing the praises of The Lord of the Rings for 20 years, and now, as he says in last night’s musical tribute, he’s ready to rap. Joining him in “The #1 Trilly” – short for trilogy – are some folks who know their way around Middle-earth: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving, Andy Serkis, Orlando Bloom and Viggo Mortensen. Also taking part in the music video: Method Man, Killer Mike, Anna Kendrick and Jon Batiste. Colbert explained on last night’s Late Show that the talk show will be off over the holidays, when the anniversary of the trilogy’s first installment, The Fellowship of the Ring, actually arrives. He recruited some famous Tolkien fellows for an early tribute. Watch “The #1 Trilly” above.
enstarz.com

Stephen Colbert's Hip-Hop Tribute For 'Lord Of The Rings' Is An Absolute Must See! Frodo 'MFing' Baggins - Watch It Here

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert decided to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of director Peter Jackson's epic big-screen adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's book The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. A film which not only took the world by storm when it premiered back in 2001, but is a huge favorite of Colbert. The Late Night host addressed his love on his show Thursday night by saying this,
Polygon

Stephen Colbert’s star-studded Lord of the Rings rap is the peak of his obsession

If it was not clear from Polygon’s 52-week Year of the Ring deep dive, Dec. 19, 2021, marks the 20th anniversary of the theatrical release of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. While much has changed in the movie industry, and indeed the world, in that time, one thing has remained stable and true: Stephen Colbert’s love of all things Lord of the Rings.
Escapist Magazine

The Two Towers Grounds The Lord of the Rings

This is the second of three articles marking the 20th anniversary of the Lord of the Rings movie trilogy, with today’s discussion examining The Two Towers. Yesterday, we discussed why only Peter Jackson could have made The Lord of the Rings. Check back tomorrow for a discussion of how, despite the many endings of The Return of the King, The Lord of the Rings is itself one big ending.
Variety

Jon Batiste on How He Jumped Through Genres to Land a Leading 11 Grammy Noms

Sure, there were some happy shock waves when Jon Batiste, the much-admired musical multi-hyphenate, unexpectedly picked up the most nominations by far — 11 — when the final candidates were announced in November for the 64th annual Grammy Awards. Despite this achievement, the instrumentalist, composer and “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” bandleader speaks in selflessly communal terms about his seeming designation as the Grammys’ flagship artist heading toward the Jan. 31 telecast. “These nominations are a real affirmation of my belief that music is bigger than genre,” says Batiste from his “Late Show” dressing room at Manhattan’s Ed Sullivan Theater, the...
Laredo Morning Times

Texas' favorite 'Lord of the Rings' character revealed

Sunday, Dec. 19, marks 20 years since Frodo made his debut on the big screen in "The Fellowship of the Ring" released in 2001. The Middle Earth franchise is one of the highest-grossing movie franchises of all time, valued at $5.86 billion, CNBC reports, including a trilogy adapted from "The Lord of the Rings" novels and a trilogy adapted from "The Hobbit."
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
