2021 has been a pretty big year for Daisy Hamel-Buffa. In addition to getting her name out there early in the year with a guest spot on Tyler, the Creator’s CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, the LA-based songwriter who releases music as DAISY WORLD has also just revealed her latest clothing collection alongside the new single “picnic.” The track is a woozy, smoke-friendly, and bedroom-confined slice of positivity that feels spiritually connected to The Internet, a group whose members DW has worked with plenty in the past. “This song is a reminder to me, and anybody else that listens, to just let go of all your self-criticism and perfectionism and just let yourself be you and realize that is more than enough!,” she shares.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO