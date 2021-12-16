The Beers Before New Year's

Any drink enjoyed in the company of friends and family could be considered an evanescent celebration. “It’s an experience that exists really in a moment in time,” says Sam Casner of Tørst in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. “Beer is especially that way because it’s an especially volatile beverage.” Starting as a barback at Tørst four years ago, Casner, now a certified cicerone, took over as beverage director this past summer. Here, Casner recommends some of his favorite beers for toasting with over the holidays. Whether pouring magnums (“Highly recommend it, it’s a showstopper”), bottles you’ve cellared at home, beers for any day enjoyment, or simply ones with a great story, the point is putting something on the table that marks the moment. “It makes people feel cared about—that they’re the ones for whom this bottle is being opened.”

DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO