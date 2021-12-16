ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Turnstile Perform “Mystery” and “T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)” on “Seth Myers”

By Joey Arnone
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night, Baltimore-based band Turnstile made their late night TV debut performing on Late...

Related
Premiere: ZOO Shares New Video for “Worry”

Earlier this year, Cincinnati-based songwriter Cory Pavlinac released his full-length debut record, No Man’s Land. After debuting in 2015 with his EP, Tree of Knowledge, Pavlinac’s new record completes his growth from insular DIY tape recordings into a thriving studio project, pulling from strains of indie rock, jangle pop, and folk. Today, ZOO is following his release with a new video for one of the album’s highlights, “Worry,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
Premiere: Conal Kelly Shares New Video for “Pyromaniac”

Bristol-based alt pop singer/songwriter and producer Conal Kelly debuted last year with his bedroom-produced debut singles, “In My Head” and “Control.” This year he’s followed with another string of releases, most recently sharing “Pyromaniac” last month. Today he’s closing out the year by sharing an accompanying video for “Pyromaniac,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
TURNSTILE To Perform On Late Night With Seth Myers Next Week

Turnstile will bring their insane live energy to the crowd at Late Night With Seth Myers on December 15. Turnstile will also hit the road this April (and a little in February) with Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult, and Coco & Clair Clair, should you not catch them on Late Night With Seth Myers.
ENTERTAINMENT
Premiere: Half Catholic Share New Video for “What’s Good Is Gone”

Rockford, IL-based indie pop outfit Half Catholic only formed last year, with singer/guitarist John Tallman and drummer Jacob Verble bringing on bassist Daniel Edmunds and lead guitarist Hayden Sweet. In the year since, the band has shared their vintage doo-wop throwback debut single, “Slow Down” and followed this fall with another track, “What’s Good Is Gone.” Today they’re back with an accompanying video for the track, premiering with Under the Radar.
ROCKFORD, IL
Turnstile Bring Their Catchy Hardcore to ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

New age punk act Turnstile gave Late Night With Seth Meyers a double dose of their tender loving care on Wednesday (Dec. 15). On the show, the Baltimore-based group performed both "Mystery" and "T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)" from their latest album, GLOW ON. The broadcast marked Turnstile's late night TV...
MUSIC
Watch Olivia Rodrigo perform her Tiny Desk (Home) Concert from a DMV

Olivia Rodrigo has shared a performance as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series. Filmed at a DMV (a nod to breakout debut single ‘Drivers License’), the performance sees Rodrigo and her band play four cuts from debut album ‘Sour’, opening with an acoustic rendition of ‘Good 4 U’.
MUSIC
See Turnstile Absolutely Rip Their TV Debut on 'Seth Meyers'

Turnstile are unstoppable. The Revolver cover stars put out 2021's best hardcore album, as well as the year's third best record overall. They played the most insane hardcore show since the pandemic. They made a goddamn short film. And now they've done what no hardcore band in recent memory has ever been able to do: play on prime-time television.
MUSIC
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Yola

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives. For our final episode of the year, we spent time with Yola, a...
MUSIC
Turnstile Brought the Mosh Pit to Your Living Room in Late-Night TV Debut

It’s been a banner year for Turnstile, the Baltimore hard-core band that not only released some of 2021’s best rock music on third album GLOW ON (with hip-hop producer Mike Elizondo and R&B experimentalist Blood Orange), but played multiple well-received tours (including as the only rock act on $uicideboy$’s Grey Day tour) and showed heavily on year-end lists (including Vulture’s own Best Songs of 2021, featuring “BLACKOUT”). The cherry on top of it all was last night, when Turnstile played its TV debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers, an extremely rare feat for a hard-core band. The band plowed through two songs off GLOW ON: the anthemic opener “MYSTERY” and absolutely brutal “T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION.” Absent a live audience to mosh and stage dive, Turnstile still brought 110 percent energy to the Late Night stage — and to living rooms across the country, where, if you knew what was up, you were headbanging along. To paraphrase the band, we want to thank Seth Meyers for letting Turnstile be themselves.
MUSIC
Waxahatchee Announces “El Deafo” Soundtrack, Shares New Single “Tomorrow”

Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) has announced the release of her original soundtrack for the upcoming Apple TV+ show El Deafo. She has also shared a single from the soundtrack, “Tomorrow.” El Deafo, based on the New York Times bestseller by Cece Bell, follows a young girl who has recently lost her hearing and is learning to navigate school alongside her superhero alter ego, El Deafo. It will make its Apple TV+ premiere on January 7. Listen to “Tomorrow” below.
MUSIC
Hear Life’s Question’s Three New Ribcage-Crushing Hardcore Songs

Chicago hardcore warriors Life’s Question haven’t released a full-length album yet, but they’ve already figured out a supremely potent sound, a metallic growl with a whole lot of guitar heroics and a serious sense of bounce. Since shows have started happening again, Life’s Question have also proven to be serious road warriors, willing to truck across the country for a couple of VFW Hall shows. And now that they’re getting read to release their full-length debut, Life’s Question are really getting ready to show what they can do.
MUSIC
Eddie Hazel

Recruiting the services of his former Parliament-Funkadelic bandmates in crafting this electrifying cult funk rock masterpiece. More. Eddie Hazel’s 1977 record Game, Dames, and Guitar Thangs was the only full album the former Funkadelic guitarist released under his own name in his lifetime, and now reissued, it mostly lives up to the high regards in which it’s been held.
MUSIC
Watch Wet Leg perform Chaise Longue on Late Night With Seth Meyers

UK indie duo Wet Leg appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to make their US TV debut, performing their breakthrough hit Chaise Longue. The viral hit – a joyfully insouciant blend of deadpan delivery over an infectious bed of guitar – helped the relatively new band shoot to recognition upon its release back in June.
MUSIC
Watch Turnstile Make Their Fiery, Beautiful Late-Night Debut On Seth Meyers

They did it. They fucking did it. Baltimore hardcore destroyers Turnstile didn’t just make one of the year’s best albums in Glow On; they also took that album out into the world in ways that no other contemporary hardcore band has been able to do. Last night, Turnstile were the musical guests on Late Night With Seth Meyers. This was the band’s first late-night TV performance ever, and it was also the first time a straight-up hardcore band has made a televised performance since I don’t even know when. (Where CIV ever on Letterman or anything? There must be some other example.)
MUSIC
Aeon Station Share New Single “Alpine Drive”

Aeon Station (the project led by Kevin Whelan of The Wrens) have shared a new single “Alpine Drive.” It is the closing track to their forthcoming debut album, Observatory, which will be out this Friday (Dec. 10) via Sub Pop. Listen below. Whelan elaborates on the new song in a...
MUSIC
LCD Soundsystem Announces “The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special”

LCD Soundsystem has announced The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special, which is set to stream via the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video on December 22 at 9 p.m. EST. The special will open with a sitcom sketch directed by Eric Wareheim (Tim & Eric) entitled All My Friends (named after the 2007 LCD Soundsystem song), where Wareheim plays frontman James Murphy. The cast also includes Christine Ko, Macaulay Culkin, Tony Cavalero, and Aparna Nancherla as various group members, all performing in a shared house.
MUSIC
IDLES Share Video for “When the Lights Come On”

IDLES have shared a video for “When the Lights Come On,” a track from their newest album, CRAWLER. Watch the video, directed by band member Lee Kiernan, below. CRAWLER came out back in November via Partisan. It features the songs “The Beachland Ballroom” and “Car Crash.” Last week, St. Vincent shared an IDLES remix of her song “Pay Your Way in Pain.”
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

