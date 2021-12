Trying to get a picture taken of yourself is hard work. Sometimes you can get a great friend who knows exactly what to do. They drop to the floor for the best angle, hype you up and take thousands of images. However trying to get your boyfriend or parent to take a picture is a disaster. The lighting is never right, the angles are tricky and they usually run out of patience after three shots and say you look lovely. Thanks mum, but that picture is going nowhere near my Instagram. However some genius on TikTok has managed to create the perfect photo taking hack and I honestly don’t know how we never thought of it before.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO