A massive 7T fMRI dataset to bridge cognitive neuroscience and artificial intelligence

By Emily J. Allen
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleExtensive sampling of neural activity during rich cognitive phenomena is critical for robust understanding of brain function. Here we present the Natural Scenes Dataset (NSD), in which high-resolution functional magnetic resonance imaging responses to tens of thousands of richly annotated natural scenes were measured while participants performed a continuous recognition task....

