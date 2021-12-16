A massive 7T fMRI dataset to bridge cognitive neuroscience and artificial intelligence

The skin serves as a physical barrier and an immunological interface that protects the body from the external environment1,2,3. Aberrant activation of immune cells can induce common skin autoimmune diseases such as vitiligo, which are often characterized by bilateral symmetric lesions in certain anatomic regions of the body4,5,6. Understanding what orchestrates the activities of cutaneous immune cells at an organ level is necessary for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Here we identify subsets of dermal fibroblasts that are responsible for driving patterned autoimmune activity, by using a robust mouse model of vitiligo that is based on the activation of endogenous auto-reactive CD8+ T cells that target epidermal melanocytes. Using a combination of single-cell analysis of skin samples from patients with vitiligo, cell-type-specific genetic knockouts and engraftment experiments, we find that among multiple interferon-Î³ (IFNÎ³)-responsive cell types in vitiligo-affected skin, dermal fibroblasts are uniquely required to recruit and activate CD8+ cytotoxic T cells through secreted chemokines. Anatomically distinct human dermal fibroblasts exhibit intrinsic differences in the expression of chemokines in response to IFNÎ³. In mouse models of vitiligo, regional IFNÎ³-resistant fibroblasts determine the autoimmune pattern of depigmentation in the skin. Our study identifies anatomically distinct fibroblasts with permissive or repressive IFNÎ³ responses as the key determinant of body-level patterns of lesions in vitiligo, and highlights mesenchymal subpopulations as therapeutic targets for treating autoimmune diseases.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO