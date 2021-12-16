Stepwise membrane binding of extended synaptotagmins revealed by optical tweezers

Repetitive, uniform structures are a hallmark of most amyloid fibrils. Alas, despite their apparent uniformity, amyloids do not form in a vacuum. Rather, entanglements with myriad other proteins play a part in their creation. Two studies investigated these so-called heterotypic interactions, and how they might fuel—or put the kibosh on—amyloid formation. One, published November 29 in EMBO and led by Frederic Rousseau and Joost Schymkowitz of KU Leuven, Belgium, identified thousands of proteins with sequences that resemble aggregation-prone regions of Aβ. It reports that some of these proteins not only accelerate Aβ aggregation in vitro, but were also seen mingling with Aβ plaques in postmortem brains. A second study, posted on bioRxiv and led by the same authors, explored the thermodynamic rules of engagement between a sequence at the heart of tau fibrils—VQIVYK—and other proteins bearing a similar sequence. The authors identified proteins that either promote or hinder tau's aggregation, and leveraged their insights to concoct an aggregation capper that thwarted tau fibrillization.
