ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Stepwise membrane binding of extended synaptotagmins revealed by optical tweezers

By Jinghua Ge
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleExtended synaptotagmins (E-Syts) mediate lipid exchange between the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) and the plasma membrane (PM). Anchored on the ER, E-Syts bind the PM via an array of C2 domains in a Ca2+- and lipid-dependent manner, drawing the two membranes close to facilitate lipid exchange. How these C2 domains bind the...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Differences in clinical and imaging presentation of maxillary sinus fungus ball with and without intralesional hyperdensity

Maxillary sinus fungal balls (MSFBs) mostly occur in older individuals and demonstrate female predominance. Early diagnosis is important to avoid treatment delays. Intralesional hyperdensity (IH) indicates the presence of heavy metal deposition within fungal hyphae and has been the most specific characteristic of MSFB on computed tomography (CT). For those without IH on CT, the diagnosis of MSFB remains challenging. This study aimed to characterize clinical presentation of MSFB with and without IH and to study factors contributing to MSFB with no IH formation. We retrospectively identified 588 patients with MSFB. The clinical characteristics and CT findings were reviewed. Patients with unilateral MSFB had a mean age of 57.4Â years and demonstrated female predominance (64.63%). The female-to-male ratio was highest at 51"“60Â years (2.02) and rose to 2.60 in MSFB with IH only. Compared to those with IH, MSFB without IH was significantly more common in males (OR"‰="‰2.49), in those with diabetes mellitus (DM) (OR"‰="‰1.87), adjacent maxillary odontogenic pathology (OR"‰="‰1.75). Complete opacification on CT was less common in MSFB without IH (OR"‰="‰0.60). Patients with MSFB without IH were more likely to have DM, no female predominance, adjacent maxillary odontogenic pathology, and partial opacification of the sinus, compared to those with IH. These may be helpful in better understanding of the formation of MSFBs without IH, early identification of them and prevention of post-operative recurrence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modulation of MagR magnetic properties via iron"“sulfur cluster binding

Iron"“sulfur clusters are essential cofactors found in all kingdoms of life and play essential roles in fundamental processes, including but not limited to respiration, photosynthesis, and nitrogen fixation. The chemistry of iron"“sulfur clusters makes them ideal for sensing various redox environmental signals, while the physics of iron"“sulfur clusters and its host proteins have been long overlooked. One such protein, MagR, has been proposed as a putative animal magnetoreceptor. It forms a rod-like complex with cryptochromes (Cry) and possesses intrinsic magnetic moment. However, the magnetism modulation of MagR remains unknown. Here in this study, iron"“sulfur cluster binding in MagR has been characterized. Three conserved cysteines of MagR play different roles in iron"“sulfur cluster binding. Two forms of iron"“sulfur clusters binding have been identified in pigeon MagR and showed different magnetic properties: [3Fe"“4S]-MagR appears to be superparamagnetic and has saturation magnetization at 5Â K but [2Fe"“2S]-MagR is paramagnetic. While at 300Â K, [2Fe"“2S]-MagR is diamagnetic but [3Fe"“4S]-MagR is paramagnetic. Together, the different types of iron"“sulfur cluster binding in MagR attribute distinguished magnetic properties, which may provide a fascinating mechanism for animals to modulate the sensitivity in magnetic sensing.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Ketogenic Diet as a potential treatment for traumatic brain injury in mice

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a brain dysfunction without present treatment. Previous studies have shown that animals fed ketogenic diet (KD) perform better in learning tasks than those fed standard diet (SD) following brain injury. The goal of this study was to examine whether KD is a neuroprotective in TBI mouse model. We utilized a closed head injury model to induce TBI in mice, followed by up to 30Â days of KD/SD. Elevated levels of ketone bodies were confirmed in the blood following KD. Cognitive and behavioral performance was assessed post injury and molecular and cellular changes were assessed within the temporal cortex and hippocampus. Y-maze and Novel Object Recognition tasks indicated that mTBI mice maintained on KD displayed better cognitive abilities than mTBI mice maintained on SD. Mice maintained on SD post-injury demonstrated SIRT1 reduction when compared with uninjured and KD groups. In addition, KD management attenuated mTBI-induced astrocyte reactivity in the dentate gyrus and decreased degeneration of neurons in the dentate gyrus and in the cortex. These results support accumulating evidence that KD may be an effective approach to increase the brain's resistance to damage and suggest a potential new therapeutic strategy for treating TBI.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Phosphorothioate-DNA bacterial diet reduces the ROS levels in C. elegans while improving locomotion and longevity

In the original published version of the Article, the abstract incorrectly listed hsp-12.8 as one of the differentially-expressed stress response genes. The correct gene symbol is hsp-12.6. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the Article. State Key Laboratory of Microbial Metabolism, Joint International Research...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Min#Synaptotagmin#T Cell#Bind#Membrane Structure#Stepwise#C2#E Syt2#Access#Y De Camilli
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Replica exchange molecular dynamics simulations reveal self-association sites in M-crystallin caused by mutations provide insights of cataract

Correction to: Scientific Reports, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02728-8, Published online 02 December 2021. The Supplementary Information published with this Article contained an error, where the layout for Table S1 was incorrect. This error has now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that accompanies the original Article. Author information. Affiliations. UM-DAE Centre for...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Phase separation of RNA-binding protein promotes polymerase binding and transcription

An RNA-involved phase-separation model has been proposed for transcription control. However, the molecular links that connect RNA to the transcription machinery remain missing. Here we find that RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) constitute half of the chromatin proteome in embryonic stem cells (ESCs), some being colocalized with RNA polymerase (Pol)"‰II at promoters and enhancers. Biochemical analyses of representative RBPs show that the paraspeckle protein PSPC1 inhibits the RNA-induced premature release of Pol"‰II, and makes use of RNA as multivalent molecules to enhance the formation of transcription condensates and subsequent phosphorylation and release of Pol"‰II. This synergistic interplay enhances polymerase engagement and activity via the RNA-binding and phase-separation activities of PSPC1. In ESCs, auxin-induced acute degradation of PSPC1 leads to genome-wide defects in Pol"‰II binding and nascent transcription. We propose that promoter-associated RNAs and their binding proteins synergize the phase separation of polymerase condensates to promote active transcription.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Bacterial adaptation is constrained in complex communities

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-14570-z, published online 06 February 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1, in which the labels were inadvertently omitted from the pie chart. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

High-precision lattice QCD calculations of the muon anomalous magnetic moment

In 2021, the most precise measurement of the muon's anomalous magnetic moment and a new high-precision lattice quantum chromodynamics calculation have in turn kindled, then dimmed, hopes for seeing signs of new physics. State of the art calculations, made possible by a series of recent advances, will be key to understanding these conflicting results.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chemoselectivity-independent Cu-mediated coupling to construct the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine

Construction of the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine by Cu-mediated N-alkenylation or O-alkenylation of an allyl aminoalcohol, in which either chemoselectivity could lead to the target compound, was investigated. O-alkenylation followed by Claisen rearrangement was favored with high selectivity under a ligand-free condition. Subsequent intramolecular condensation furnished the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Correction to: Linking meta-omics to the kinetics of denitrification intermediates reveals pH-dependent causes of NO emissions and nitrite accumulation in soil

Following the publication of this article, the authors noted an error in Table 1. In the first column it should be DNA, not RNA. The original article has been corrected. Faculty of Chemistry, Biotechnology and Food Science, Norwegian University of Life Sciences, Ã…s, Norway. Ã…sa FrostegÃ¥rd,Â Silas H....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optimization of critical parameters for coating of polymeric nanoparticles with plasma membrane vesicles by sonication

Top-down functionalization of nanoparticles with cellular membranes imparts nanoparticles with enhanced bio-interfacing capabilities. Initial methods for membrane coating involved physical co-extrusion of nanoparticles and membrane vesicles through a porous membrane; however, recent works employ sonication as the disruptive force to reform membranes around the surface of nanoparticles. Although sonication is widely used, there remains a paucity of information on the effects of sonication variables on coating efficiency, leading to inconsistent membrane coating across studies. In this work, we present a systematic analysis of the sonication parameters that influence the membrane coating. The results showed that sonication amplitude, time, temperature, membrane ratio, sample volume, and density need to be considered in order to optimize membrane coating of polymeric nanoparticles.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Development of a model-inference system for estimating epidemiological characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25913-9, published online 22 September 2021. The original version of this article contained errors in theÂ Supplementary Information, equations S3 and S5. Equation S3, line 4, was missing a term. The original read:. $$\left\{\begin{array}{c}\frac{{dS}}{{dt}}=\frac{R}{L}-\frac{{{b}_{t}{e}_{t}{m}_{t}\beta }_{t}{IS}}{N}-\varepsilon -{v}_{1}(t)-{v}_{2}(t)\\ \frac{{dE}}{{dt}}=\frac{{{b}_{t}{e}_{t}{m}_{t}\beta }_{t}{IS}}{N}-\frac{E}{Z}+\varepsilon \hfill\\ \,\frac{{dI}}{{dt}}=\frac{E}{Z}-\frac{I}{D}\hfill\\ \frac{{dR}}{{dt}}=\frac{I}{D}+{v}_{1}\left(t\right)+{v}_{2}(t)\hfill\end{array}\right.$$. This has been corrected...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Screening of selected ageing-related proteins that extend chronological life span in yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Ageing-related proteins play various roles such as regulating cellular ageing, countering oxidative stress, and modulating signal transduction pathways amongst many others. Hundreds of ageing-related proteins have been identified, however the functions of most of these ageing-related proteins are not known. Here, we report the identification of proteins that extended yeast chronological life span (CLS) from a screen of ageing-related proteins. Three of the CLS-extending proteins, Ptc4, Zwf1, and Sme1, contributed to an overall higher survival percentage and shorter doubling time of yeast growth compared to the control. The CLS-extending proteins contributed to thermal and oxidative stress responses differently, suggesting different mechanisms of actions. The overexpression of Ptc4 or Zwf1 also promoted rapid cell proliferation during yeast growth, suggesting their involvement in cell division or growth pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Biomimetic nanoparticles deliver mRNAs encoding costimulatory receptors and enhance T cell mediated cancer immunotherapy

Antibodies targeting costimulatory receptors of T cells have been developed for the activation of T cell immunity in cancer immunotherapy. However, costimulatory molecule expression is often lacking in tumor-infiltrating immune cells, which can impede antibody-mediated immunotherapy. Here, we hypothesize that delivery of costimulatory receptor mRNA to tumor-infiltrating T cells will enhance the antitumor effects of antibodies. We first design a library of biomimetic nanoparticles and find that phospholipid nanoparticles (PL1) effectively deliver costimulatory receptor mRNA (CD137 or OX40) to T cells. Then, we demonstrate that the combination of PL1-OX40 mRNA and anti-OX40 antibody exhibits significantly improved antitumor activity compared to anti-OX40 antibody alone in multiple tumor models. This treatment regimen results in a 60% complete response rate in the A20 tumor model, with these mice being resistant to rechallenge by A20 tumor cells. Additionally, the combination of PL1-OX40 mRNA and anti-OX40 antibody significantly boosts the antitumor immune response to anti-PD-1 + anti-CTLA-4 antibodies in the B16F10 tumor model. This study supports the concept of delivering mRNA encoding costimulatory receptors in combination with the corresponding agonistic antibody as a strategy to enhance cancer immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Thyroid hormone receptor alpha sumoylation modulates white adipose tissue stores

Thyroid hormone (TH) and thyroid hormone receptor (THR) regulate stem cell proliferation and differentiation during development, as well as during tissue renewal and repair in the adult. THR undergoes posttranslational modification by small ubiquitin-like modifier (SUMO). We generated the THRA (K283Q/K288R)âˆ’/âˆ’ mouse model for in vivo studies and used human primary preadipocytes expressing the THRA sumoylation mutant (K283R/K288R) and isolated preadipocytes from mutant mice for in vitro studies. THRA mutant mice had reduced white adipose stores and reduced adipocyte cell diameter on a chow diet, compared to wild-type, and these differences were further enhanced after a high fat diet. Reduced preadipocyte proliferation in mutant mice, compared to wt, was shown after in vivo labeling of preadipocytes with EdU and in preadipocytes isolated from mice fat stores and studied in vitro. Mice with the desumoylated THRA had disruptions in cell cycle G1/S transition and this was associated with a reduction in the availability of cyclin D2 and cyclin-dependent kinase 2. The genes coding for cyclin D1, cyclin D2, cyclin-dependent kinase 2 and Culin3 are stimulated by cAMP Response Element Binding Protein (CREB) and contain CREB Response Elements (CREs) in their regulatory regions. We demonstrate, by Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assay, that in mice with the THRA K283Q/K288R mutant there was reduced CREB binding to the CRE. Mice with a THRA sumoylation mutant had reduced fat stores on chow and high fat diets and reduced adipocyte diameter.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chronic electrical stimulation of peripheral nerves via deep-red light transduced by an implanted organic photocapacitor

Implantable devices for the wireless modulation of neural tissue need to be designed for reliability, safety and reduced invasiveness. Here we report chronic electrical stimulation of the sciatic nerve in rats by an implanted organic electrolytic photocapacitor that transduces deep-red light into electrical signals. The photocapacitor relies on commercially available semiconducting non-toxic pigments and is integrated in a conformable 0.1-mm3 thin-film cuff. In freely moving rats, fixation of the cuff around the sciatic nerve, 10"‰mm below the surface of the skin, allowed stimulation (via 50"“1,000-Î¼s pulses of deep-red light at wavelengths of 638"‰nm or 660"‰nm) of the nerve for over 100 days. The robustness, biocompatibility, low volume and high-performance characteristics of organic electrolytic photocapacitors may facilitate the wireless chronic stimulation of peripheral nerves.
GOOGLE
alzforum.org

Amyloids Fibrillize, or Stay Solo, Based on Liaisons with Similar Proteins

Repetitive, uniform structures are a hallmark of most amyloid fibrils. Alas, despite their apparent uniformity, amyloids do not form in a vacuum. Rather, entanglements with myriad other proteins play a part in their creation. Two studies investigated these so-called heterotypic interactions, and how they might fuel—or put the kibosh on—amyloid formation. One, published November 29 in EMBO and led by Frederic Rousseau and Joost Schymkowitz of KU Leuven, Belgium, identified thousands of proteins with sequences that resemble aggregation-prone regions of Aβ. It reports that some of these proteins not only accelerate Aβ aggregation in vitro, but were also seen mingling with Aβ plaques in postmortem brains. A second study, posted on bioRxiv and led by the same authors, explored the thermodynamic rules of engagement between a sequence at the heart of tau fibrils—VQIVYK—and other proteins bearing a similar sequence. The authors identified proteins that either promote or hinder tau's aggregation, and leveraged their insights to concoct an aggregation capper that thwarted tau fibrillization.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy