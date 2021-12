Every day starts with a virtual R&D team meeting, where we discuss recent work, update on projects and look ahead to see what we need to prepare for. These meetings are really useful - not just to catch up with my direct team but with other colleagues from across the business. The rest of the day can vary, no two days are the same. I could be dealing with ongoing trials on-farm, meeting various academics to discuss research, speaking with innovative partner companies or sharing insights with colleagues across the Moy Park business. My role is varied, fast paced and busy – but I love the dynamism of it.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO