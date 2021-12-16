ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A deeper look at vision and memory

By Thomas L. Botch
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAllen et al. introduce the Natural Scenes Dataset - high-resolution fMRI data from eight individuals scanned as they collectively viewed more than 70,000 natural images and performed a continuous recognition task. This resource promises to yield insights into visual...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
earth.com

Can scientists control the brain with light?

Neuroscientists control signal transmissions and reception in an attempt at better understanding the function of the brain. Neurotransmitters released by vesicles through exocytosis mediate communication between neurons and glial cells. Because of this, it may be possible to control brain circuits by regulating exocytosis and thus gain a deeper understanding of brain function.
SCIENCE
Columbia University

New Findings Reveal How The Brain’s Memory Center Filters Out Unimportant Details

NEW YORK – Imagine trying to find a restaurant without a map or GPS. You’ve been there before, a few times. So you might conjure up some dependable landmarks connected with that spot: the park you always pass, the gas station down the road, maybe even the ice cream truck that’s usually stationed nearby. You would likely not use (or even remember) random details, such as what the clouds looked like overhead or who happened to be on the street the last time you were there.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Memory#Big Data#Emotion
Nature.com

3D printing for fostering better dental education

Aim This pilot study evaluated a novel method of teaching dental caries removal to overcome the drawbacks in using plastic teeth that neither simulate carious lesions nor emulate the hard tissues of the tooth. Methods This study evaluated the students' perception of a novel method of pre-clinical teaching of caries...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transcriptional responses of skeletal stem/progenitor cells to hindlimb unloading and recovery correlate with localized but not systemic multi-systems impacts

In this article Cori N. Booker and Christopher L. Haga should have been denoted as equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Cori N. Booker, Christopher L. Haga. Department of Molecular Medicine, The Scripps Research Institute "“ Scripps Florida, Jupiter, Florida, 33458, USA.
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Salt-Dependent Hypertension May Reduce Blood Flow to the Brain

Investigators focus on the relationship with neuron activity and find that sodium consumption plays a role. Investigators from Georgia State University analyzed the neuron activity and found that salt consumption can play a role in blood flow to the brain, study results show. When neurons are activated, it typically produces...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Science
The Conversation U.S.

Brain wrinkles and folds matter – researchers are studying the mechanics of how they form

The human brain has been called the most complex object in the known universe. And with good reason: It has around 86 billion neurons and several hundred thousand miles of axon fibers connecting them. Unsurprisingly, the process of brain folding that results in the brain’s characteristic bumps and grooves is also highly complex. Despite decades of speculation and research, the underlying mechanism behind this process remains poorly understood. As biomechanics and computer science researchers, we have spent several years studying the mechanics of brain folding and ways to visualize and map the brain, respectively. Figuring out this complexity may help researchers better...
SCIENCE
virginia.edu

Brain Power: Two UVA Researchers Take a Closer Look at Cognition in Parkinson’s

Twice a month, Siva Venkadesh calls his father, who has Parkinson’s disease, on the phone. His father is often incoherent in those conversations. But sometimes, “If he goes out for a walk and then talks to me right after, I can understand him very clearly,” said Venkadesh, a postdoctoral neuroscience researcher at the University of Virginia. “It’s like the dad that I knew from five or six years ago.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study finds long- and short-term memory vie for brain space

The brain is a battlefield where cognitive domains vie for limited resources, and this appears to be particularly true during sleep. A University of California, Irvine-led research team has discovered that long-term memory consolidation and working memory processes that happen during rest do so at a cost to one another. The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, is the first to illuminate this critical trade-off in the human brain.
technologynetworks.com

What Explains the Brain's Incredible Diversity?

Our brain is extremely complex, performing countless complicated processes that allow us to think, move and feel. This is only possible because of the enormous diversity of different cell types in the brain, each with a very specific function. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute of Neurobiology, together with an international team, investigated how this diversity arises. They established a method to analyze the developmental relationships of cell types in the mouse brain. Their results show that similarities in cell types are not a measure for the degree of relationship: Cells of similar cell types are often unrelated. Conversely, cells of very different types can share the same origin.
SCIENCE
Science Focus

Why do our veins look blue?

Your blood gets its colouration from red blood cells, which contain haemoglobin – iron-rich molecules that are bright red when carrying oxygen and a darker, duller red when deoxygenated. So why, when you look at the veins in your arm, do they appear to be blue?. The answer lies...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

When the brain switches from hearing to listening

What happens in the brain when simply hearing becomes listening? To answer this question, researchers at the University of Basel have traced the neuronal fingerprint of the two types of sound processing in the mouse brain. It is intuitively clear that there is a difference between passive hearing and active...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

The choline transporter in the brain is necessary for tuning out unneeded information

In habituation, an organism gets so used to a ubiquitous sight, smell, sensation or sound that it virtually disappears. Runa Hamid of the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad, India, and colleagues have identified a transporter protein in the brain that plays a vital role in habituation, which they report in a new study publishing December 16th in the journal PLOS Genetics.
SCIENCE
singularityhub.com

The ‘Twilight Zone’ Before Deep Sleep Could Boost Your Creativity

Sleep on it. That’s the advice we’ve all heard when challenged with a seemingly impossible dilemma. A new study suggests it’s not just folklore. When over 100 volunteers were given the chance to nap, if just for a few minutes, their ability to creatively solve a taxing mathematical problem improved. But there’s a twist. The trick only worked before drifting off into deeper stages of sleep.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Making bone growth transparent

As our bodies grow throughout childhood and puberty, our final height and the shape of our skeleton are largely determined by growth plates—areas of new growth at both ends of the long bones, such as those in the arms, legs, hands and feet. These areas expand, and the cartilage they are made of gradually hardens into solid tissue, adding length and width to the bones. Researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science have developed a method that makes it possible to examine, for the first time, the cellular makeup of growth plates in three dimensions. The method has enabled new insights into the growth of healthy bone and the ways that this growth may be disrupted in dwarfism.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy