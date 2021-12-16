ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Rolling the RBP snowballs

By Chengyu Li
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe molecular mechanism through which chromatin-bound RNA-binding proteins (chrRBPs) control transcription remains obscure. A new study reveals that chrRBPs can compartmentalize RNA and transcription machinery...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

A role model of human blastocysts

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2021)Cite this article. Research on human embryos is limited by their low availability and by ethical concerns; thus, obtaining in vitro models that faithfully replicate early human development has been a major research goal. Now in Nature, Rivron and colleagues report the generation of blastoids (blastocyst-like structures) that accurately model human blastocyst development and are capable of implantation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: The Cymbidium genome reveals the evolution of unique morphological traits

After online publication of the article1 the author noticed minor typo in Fig. 4c. CeSEP1/2/3/4 should be read as CeSEP1/3/4. Revised figure supplied during the proof correction was inadvertently not reproduced in the final version. In addition, the affiliation numbers of the authors revised in the original article during proof...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Microglia-specific overexpression of Î±-synuclein leads to severe dopaminergic neurodegeneration by phagocytic exhaustion and oxidative toxicity

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26519-x, published online 29 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Marco Bacigaluppi, which was incorrectly given as Marco Bagicaluppi. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chemoselectivity-independent Cu-mediated coupling to construct the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine

Construction of the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine by Cu-mediated N-alkenylation or O-alkenylation of an allyl aminoalcohol, in which either chemoselectivity could lead to the target compound, was investigated. O-alkenylation followed by Claisen rearrangement was favored with high selectivity under a ligand-free condition. Subsequent intramolecular condensation furnished the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbp#Rna#Gene Expression#Chromatin#Chrrbps#Shao Et Al
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Conveyance of texture signals along a rat whisker

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92770-3, published online 30 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in EquationÂ 4 and 7 where an apostrophe was omitted from the variables "y", "x", and "M". As a result, in EquationÂ 4,. In EquationÂ...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High-precision lattice QCD calculations of the muon anomalous magnetic moment

In 2021, the most precise measurement of the muon's anomalous magnetic moment and a new high-precision lattice quantum chromodynamics calculation have in turn kindled, then dimmed, hopes for seeing signs of new physics. State of the art calculations, made possible by a series of recent advances, will be key to understanding these conflicting results.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Meta-analysis of two types of molecular stresses reveals common factors

Stress can impact sleep, focus and more—down to our molecules. Oxidative stress results from an imbalance of oxidants and antioxidants, caused by an increase of free radicals, or reactive oxygen species, that can damage cells and their components. Observed in several diseases, from Parkinson's disease to hepatitis to cancer, chronic oxidative stress also appears to cause hypoxia, another kind of stress condition involving insufficient oxygen in tissues. But it's not well understood how stress impacts biological processes at the molecular level.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

A newly discovered anti-senescence function of vitamin B2

A group of Kobe University researchers have revealed that adding Vitamin B2 to cells that have been exposed to aging stress increases the mitochondria's ability to produce energy and prevents cell aging. The research group included Professor KAMADA Shinji and Research Associate NAGANO Taiki of the Biosignal Research Center. It...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

The ejection of large non-oscillating droplets from a hydrophobic wedge in microgravity

When confined within containers or conduits, drops and bubbles migrate to regions of minimum energy by the combined effects of surface tension, surface wetting, system geometry, and initial conditions. Such capillary phenomena are exploited for passive phase separation operations in micro-fluidic devices on earth and macro-fluidic devices aboard spacecraft. Our study focuses on the migration and ejection of large inertial-capillary drops confined between tilted planar hydrophobic substrates (a.k.a., wedges). In our experiments, the brief nearly weightless environment of a 2.1"‰s drop tower allows for the study of such capillary dominated behavior for up to 10"‰mL water drops with migration velocities up to 12"‰cm/s. We control ejection velocities as a function of drop volume, substrate tilt angle, initial confinement, and fluid properties. We then demonstrate how such geometries may be employed as passive no-moving-parts droplet generators for very large drop dynamics investigations. The method is ideal for hand-held non-oscillatory 'droplet' generation in low-gravity environments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Functional and structural analysis of non-synonymous single nucleotide polymorphisms (nsSNPs) in the MYB oncoproteins associated with human cancer

MYB proteins are highly conserved DNA-binding domains (DBD) and mutations in MYB oncoproteins have been reported to cause aberrant and augmented cancer progression. Identification of MYB molecular biomarkers predictive of cancer progression can be used for improving cancer management. To address this, a biomarker discovery pipeline was employed in investigating deleterious non-synonymous single nucleotide polymorphisms (nsSNPs) in predicting damaging and potential alterations on the properties of proteins. The nsSNP of the MYB family; MYB, MYBL1, and MYBL2 was extracted from the NCBI database. Five in silico tools (PROVEAN, SIFT, PolyPhen-2, SNPs&GO and PhD-SNP) were utilized to investigate the outcomes of nsSNPs. A total of 45 nsSNPs were predicted as high-risk and damaging, and were subjected to PMut and I-Mutant 2.0 for protein stability analysis. This resulted in 32 nsSNPs with decreased stability with a DDG score lower than âˆ’"‰0.5, indicating damaging effect. G111S, N183S, G122S, and S178C located within the helix-turn-helix (HTH) domain were predicted to be conserved, further posttranslational modifications and 3-D protein analysis indicated these nsSNPs to shift DNA-binding specificity of the protein thus altering the protein function. Findings from this study would help in the field of pharmacogenomic and cancer therapy towards better intervention and management of cancer.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Stem cells organize themselves into embryoid

Researchers at the University of Bonn have developed a method to generate embryo-like cell complexes from the stem cells of mice. The method provides new insights into embryonic development. In the medium term, it might also be suitable for developing tests for substances that could be harmful to fertility. The study is published in Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Synthetic calcium carbonate improves the effectiveness of treatments with nanolime to contrast decay in highly porous limestone

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-51836-z, published online 24 October 2019. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This research was supported by the project from the Czech Science Foundation GA ÄŒR grant 17-05030S. The authors would like to thank Roman FabeÅ¡ and Eva PaÅ¾ourkovÃ¡ for...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Highly efficient, heat dissipating, stretchable organic light-emitting diodes based on a MoO/Au/MoO electrode with encapsulation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23203-y, published online 17 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in page 6 line 13 which incorrectly read 'However, the heat conductance (along the direction normal to the substrate) is dependent on the relative substrate thickness, which for thin NOA63 and the thick glass substrate are 543.38 and 37.5 [W"‰Kâˆ’1]'. The correct version states '0.543 and 0.0375 [W"‰Kâˆ’1]'. in place of '543.38 and 37.5 [W"‰Kâˆ’1]'.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Development of a model-inference system for estimating epidemiological characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25913-9, published online 22 September 2021. The original version of this article contained errors in theÂ Supplementary Information, equations S3 and S5. Equation S3, line 4, was missing a term. The original read:. $$\left\{\begin{array}{c}\frac{{dS}}{{dt}}=\frac{R}{L}-\frac{{{b}_{t}{e}_{t}{m}_{t}\beta }_{t}{IS}}{N}-\varepsilon -{v}_{1}(t)-{v}_{2}(t)\\ \frac{{dE}}{{dt}}=\frac{{{b}_{t}{e}_{t}{m}_{t}\beta }_{t}{IS}}{N}-\frac{E}{Z}+\varepsilon \hfill\\ \,\frac{{dI}}{{dt}}=\frac{E}{Z}-\frac{I}{D}\hfill\\ \frac{{dR}}{{dt}}=\frac{I}{D}+{v}_{1}\left(t\right)+{v}_{2}(t)\hfill\end{array}\right.$$. This has been corrected...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Volume 600 Issue 7889, 16 December 2021

Controlling physical systems at the level of individual molecules, atoms or ions underpins technologies such as quantum information processing and quantum metrology. Investigating collisions in a hybrid system of trapped atoms and ions has proved difficult to study at ultracold temperatures and as a result quantum phenomena have remained unobserved. In this week's issue, Pascal Weckesser, Fabian Thielemann and their colleagues demonstrate quantum-mechanical interactions between an ultracold gas of lithium atoms and barium ions. The researchers use magnetic fields to tune and control the atom"“ion interactions, observing 'wave-like' interactions between them. This might help pave the way to quantum control of such hybrid systems, which could find use in quantum simulation and precision measurements. The cover offers an artistic impression of an individual ion interacting with several atoms with a wave-like character.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A new standard for mastocytosis

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. Advanced systemic mastocytosis (AdvSM) is a rare haematological neoplasm in which mast cell accumulation leads to extensive damage in multiple organs, debilitating symptoms and median overall survival durations of <3.5 years. AdvSM is driven by the KIT D816V mutation in ~95% of patients. Now, data from two trials demonstrate the efficacy of the KIT D816V-selective inhibitor avapritinib in this disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Metabolite and thymocyte development defects in ADA-SCID mice receiving enzyme replacement therapy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02572-w, published online 01 December 2021. The Supplementary Information files published with this Article contained an error where the labels were incorrect. The Supplementary Information files have been combined into a single composite file. These errors have now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Visible-light-driven polymerization towards the green synthesis of plastics

Environmentally benign and sustainable chemistry has the potential to address negative environmental impacts associated with the production and degradation of synthetic polymers. In particular, green synthesis of plastics could be achieved by the convergence of visible-light-driven photocatalysis and reversible-deactivation radical polymerization. Since the emergence of the first commercialized synthetic plastic...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: Soundscape and ambient noise levels of the Arctic waters around Greenland

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Jamie Macaulay which was incorrectly given as Jamie Macauley. The original Article has been corrected. Zoophysiology, Department of Biology, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. Michael Ladegaard,Â Jamie Macaulay,Â Aleksandrina Mitseva,Â Simone Videsen,Â Michael Bjerre PedersenÂ &Â...
EARTH SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy