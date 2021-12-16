ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Insights into hippocampal network function

By Ad Aertsen
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study proposes a full-scale model of the entorhinal cortex"“dentate gyrus"“CA3 network, providing a conceptual overview of the computational properties of this brain network, to show that it is an efficient pattern separator. There...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have Finally Discovered Why The Brain Consumes So Much Energy, Even at Rest

The human brain gobbles up to 10 times more energy than the rest of the body, eating through 20 percent of our fuel intake on average when we're resting. Even in comatose patients who are said to be 'brain dead', only two to three times less energy is consumed by the brain. It's one of the great mysteries of human neuroscience: why does a largely inactive organ continue to require so much power? A new study pins the answer to a tiny and secret fuel-guzzler, hiding within our neurons. When a brain cell passes a signal to another neuron, it does so via a...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell mapping of DNA G-quadruplex structures in human cancer cells

G-quadruplexes (G4s) are four-stranded DNA secondary structures that form in guanine-rich regions of the genome. G4s have important roles in transcription and replication and have been implicated in genome instability and cancer. Thus far most work has profiled the G4 landscape in an ensemble of cell populations, therefore it is critical to explore the structure"“function relationship of G4s in individual cells to enable detailed mechanistic insights into G4 function. With standard ChIP-seq methods it has not been possible to determine if G4 formation at a given genomic locus is variable between individual cells across a population. For the first time, we demonstrate the mapping of a DNA secondary structure at single-cell resolution. We have adapted single-nuclei (sn) CUT&Tag to allow the detection of G4s in single cells of human cancer cell lines. With snG4-CUT&Tag, we can distinguish cellular identity from a mixed cell-type population solely based on G4 features within individual cells. Our methodology now enables genomic investigations on cell-to-cell variation of a DNA secondary structure that were previously not possible.
CANCER
Nature.com

Effects of escitalopram therapy on resting-state functional connectivity of subsystems of the default mode network in unmedicated patients with major depressive disorder

Antidepressants are often the first-line medications prescribed for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). Given the critical role of the default mode network (DMN) in the physiopathology of MDD, the current study aimed to investigate the effects of antidepressants on the resting-state functional connectivity (rsFC) within and between the DMN subsystems. We collected resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (rs-fMRI) data from 36 unmedicated MDD patients at baseline and after escitalopram treatment for 12 weeks. The rs-fMRI data were also collected from 61 matched healthy controls at the time point with the same interval. Then, we decomposed the DMN into three subsystems based on a template from previous studies and computed the rsFC within and between the three subsystems. Finally, repeated measures analysis of covariance was conducted to identify the main effect of group and time and their interaction effect. We found that the significantly reduced within-subsystem rsFC in the DMN core subsystem in patients with MDD at baseline was increased after escitalopram treatment and became comparable with that in the healthy controls, whereas the reduced within-subsystem rsFC persisted in the DMN dorsal medial prefrontal cortex (dMPFC) and medial temporal subsystems in patients with MDD following escitalopram treatment. In addition, the reduced between-subsystem rsFC between the core and dMPFC subsystem showed a similar trend of change after treatment in patients with MDD. Moreover, our main results were confirmed using the DMN regions from another brain atlas. In the current study, we found different effects of escitalopram on the rsFC of the DMN subsystems. These findings deepened our understanding of the neuronal basis of antidepressants' effect on brain function in patients with MDD. The trial name: appropriate technology study of MDD diagnosis and treatment based on objective indicators and measurement. URL: http://www.chictr.org.cn/showproj.aspx?proj=21377. Registration number: ChiCTR-OOC-17012566.
HEALTH
Phys.org

Novel quantum device design promises a regular flow of entangled electrons on demand

Quantum computer and many other quantum technologies rely on the generation of quantum-entangled pairs of electrons. However, the systems developed so far typically produce a noisy and random flow of entangled electrons, which hinders synchronized operations on the entangled particles. Now, researchers from Aalto University in Finland propose a way to produce a regular flow of spin-entangled electrons.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biological Network
Newswise

Enlarging Windows into Understanding Gene Functions

Newswise — In a text file, the rows of letters A, T, C and G appearing over and over in a dizzying array of combinations, are unremarkable, save perhaps for the absence of all the other letters of the alphabet. Yet the specific sequence of these four letters represents an organism’s genetic code, or genome, which underlies physical features and functions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Early-life nicotine or cotinine exposure produces long-lasting sleep alterations and downregulation of hippocampal corticosteroid receptors in adult mice

Early-life exposure to environmental toxins like tobacco can permanently re-program body structure and function. Here, we investigated the long-term effects on mouse adult sleep phenotype exerted by early-life exposure to nicotine or to its principal metabolite, cotinine. Moreover, we investigated whether these effects occurred together with a reprogramming of the activity of the hippocampus, a key structure to coordinate the hormonal stress response. Adult male mice born from dams subjected to nicotine (NIC), cotinine (COT) or vehicle (CTRL) treatment in drinking water were implanted with electrodes for sleep recordings. NIC and COT mice spent significantly more time awake than CTRL mice at the transition between the rest (light) and the activity (dark) period. NIC and COT mice showed hippocampal glucocorticoid receptor (GR) downregulation compared to CTRL mice, and NIC mice also showed hippocampal mineralocorticoid receptor downregulation. Hippocampal GR expression significantly and inversely correlated with the amount of wakefulness at the light-to-dark transition, while no changes in DNA methylation were found. We demonstrated that early-life exposure to nicotine (and cotinine) concomitantly entails long-lasting reprogramming of hippocampal activity and sleep phenotype suggesting that the adult sleep phenotype may be modulated by events that occurred during that critical period of life.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Amplitudes and the Riemann Zeta Function

Physical properties of scattering amplitudes are mapped to the Riemann zeta function. Specifically, a closed-form amplitude is constructed, describing the tree-level exchange of a tower with masses. m. n. 2. =. μ. n. 2. , where. ζ. (. 1. /. 2. ±. i. μ. n. ) =. 0. . Requiring...
PHYSICS
HIT Consultant

Nuance Launches Precision Imaging Network for AI-Powered Imaging Insights

Nuance launches Precision Imaging Network, a new AI-powered cloud-based platform for radiologists. Nuance® Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) launched the Nuance Precision Imaging Network, an AI-powered cloud platform that delivers patient-specific data and insights from diagnostic imaging into existing clinical and administrative workflows across the healthcare ecosystem. Leveraging the scale of Nuance’s PowerScribe and PowerShare diagnostic imaging solutions, the Nuance Precision Imaging Network connects imaging stakeholders and facilitates the use of AI to inform precision diagnostics and therapeutics, increase physician efficiency, and lower overall healthcare costs.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
CIO

Cross-functional teams: The new IT imperative

Cross-functional teams that blend IT and business professionals are nothing new, but now they have become almost a mandate. At Sun Life, such teams are referred to as “agile teams,’’ and CIO Laura Money believes they are “much more productive and can make things happen faster.” Not only that, but because these teams include consumers of the service being developed, “we notice we get a lot more impact and more value for the client when teams work that way,” she says.
ECONOMY
nutraingredients-usa.com

Functionally Optimized High Concentrated Ashwagandha

Optimizing KSM-66® Ashwagandha with our NutraShield™ Technology, we have utilized the powder extract as a carrier of the flavor masker during an encapsulation process. This provides additional support and protection when including in a formulation that contains other vitamins and minerals with off notes, and it allows for a higher ashwagandha inclusion rate in products to better meet efficacy dose requirements.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Nkx3-1 and Fech genes might be switch genes involved in pituitary non-functioning adenoma invasiveness

In the original version of this Article, Maryam Jalessi was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to jalessi.m@iums.ac.ir. Skull Base Research Center, The Five Senses Health Institute, Iran University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran. ENT and Head & Neck Research Center and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Synthetic calcium carbonate improves the effectiveness of treatments with nanolime to contrast decay in highly porous limestone

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-51836-z, published online 24 October 2019. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This research was supported by the project from the Czech Science Foundation GA ÄŒR grant 17-05030S. The authors would like to thank Roman FabeÅ¡ and Eva PaÅ¾ourkovÃ¡ for...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Metabolite and thymocyte development defects in ADA-SCID mice receiving enzyme replacement therapy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02572-w, published online 01 December 2021. The Supplementary Information files published with this Article contained an error where the labels were incorrect. The Supplementary Information files have been combined into a single composite file. These errors have now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transcriptional responses of skeletal stem/progenitor cells to hindlimb unloading and recovery correlate with localized but not systemic multi-systems impacts

In this article Cori N. Booker and Christopher L. Haga should have been denoted as equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Cori N. Booker, Christopher L. Haga. Department of Molecular Medicine, The Scripps Research Institute "“ Scripps Florida, Jupiter, Florida, 33458, USA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High-precision lattice QCD calculations of the muon anomalous magnetic moment

In 2021, the most precise measurement of the muon's anomalous magnetic moment and a new high-precision lattice quantum chromodynamics calculation have in turn kindled, then dimmed, hopes for seeing signs of new physics. State of the art calculations, made possible by a series of recent advances, will be key to understanding these conflicting results.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reply to 'Paracetamol use in pregnancy - caution over causal inference from available data'; 'Handle with care - interpretation, synthesis and dissemination of data on paracetamol in pregnancy'

You have full access to this article via your institution. We are pleased that Alwan et al. and Damkier et al. have responded to our call for a review of our Consensus Statement (Bauer, A. Z. et al. Paracetamol use during pregnancy - a call for precautionary action. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. 17, 757"“766 (2021)1). We welcome the support of Alwan et al. (Alwan, S. et al. Paracetamol use in pregnancy - caution over causal inference from available data. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41574-021-00606-x (2021)2) and Damkier et al. (Damkier, P. et al. Handle with care - interpretation, synthesis and dissemination of data on paracetamol in pregnancy. Nat Rev. Endocrinol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41574-021-00605-y (2021)3) for a focused research effort to further investigate prenatal exposure to paracetamol (otherwise known as acetaminophen or N-acetyl-p-aminophenol (APAP)) as a risk factor for adverse reproductive and neurodevelopmental outcomes.3.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

3D printing for fostering better dental education

Aim This pilot study evaluated a novel method of teaching dental caries removal to overcome the drawbacks in using plastic teeth that neither simulate carious lesions nor emulate the hard tissues of the tooth. Methods This study evaluated the students' perception of a novel method of pre-clinical teaching of caries...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Phosphorothioate-DNA bacterial diet reduces the ROS levels in C. elegans while improving locomotion and longevity

In the original published version of the Article, the abstract incorrectly listed hsp-12.8 as one of the differentially-expressed stress response genes. The correct gene symbol is hsp-12.6. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the Article. State Key Laboratory of Microbial Metabolism, Joint International Research...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Replica exchange molecular dynamics simulations reveal self-association sites in M-crystallin caused by mutations provide insights of cataract

Correction to: Scientific Reports, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02728-8, Published online 02 December 2021. The Supplementary Information published with this Article contained an error, where the layout for Table S1 was incorrect. This error has now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that accompanies the original Article. Author information. Affiliations. UM-DAE Centre for...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Logical-qubit operations in an error-detecting surface code

Future fault-tolerant quantum computers will require storing and processing quantum data in logical qubits. Here we realize a suite of logical operations on a distance-2 surface code qubit built from seven physical qubits and stabilized using repeated error-detection cycles. Logical operations include initialization into arbitrary states, measurement in the cardinal bases of the Bloch sphere and a universal set of single-qubit gates. For each type of operation, we observe higher performance for fault-tolerant variants over non-fault-tolerant variants, and quantify the difference. In particular, we demonstrate process tomography of logical gates, using the notion of a logical Pauli transfer matrix. This integration of high-fidelity logical operations with a scalable scheme for repeated stabilization is a milestone on the road to quantum error correction with higher-distance superconducting surface codes.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy