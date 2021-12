A Louisiana judge has claimed that sedative drugs are to blame for her usage of a racial slur, after footage was leaked online. Judge Michelle Odinet, 52, can be heard using the racial slur in a viral video clip, which was recorded last weekend at her family home in Bendel Gardens, Lafayette. While watching security footage of a Black male attempting to break into the house, Ms Odinet, alongside other members of the family, can clearly be heard using the n-word, as well as other profanity. After one of the younger children says, “And mom’s yelling n****r, n****r,” a female...

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO