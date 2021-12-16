Ho-Ho-Home for the Holidays!!

Downtown Bozeman kicks off ho-ho-holiday season with annual Stroll. The 41st annual Christmas Stroll, Downtown Bozeman’s greatest holiday tradition, will take place Saturday evening, December 4th from 4:30–7:30pm. Join for festive activities, great food and tons of fun! Bring the whole family to get your picture taken with Santa Claus, watch the lighting ceremony of the downtown decorations, check out the gingerbread house contest display, sing Christmas carols, grab a bite to eat from a local food vendor, visit with representatives from non-profits, or do some Christmas gift shopping. The Christmas Stroll is the place to find it all!
