ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Suiting up for Sunday

rhodybeat.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Sunday and time for George Shuster, Chris Lee, Stuart Malone, Dennis Demers and at least a half dozen more people to get out their suits. The suits aren’t easy to put on or to maneuver in. It takes stretching, pulling and zippers to don a dry suit and an equal...

rhodybeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Weekend warm up! Highs close in on 80 degrees by Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are going to do a flip in the weather pattern over the next seven to ten days. After a chilly end to November, pool weather will be returning. This weekend will be a warm, but it will be transitioning to even warmer days ahead. Sunshine will be out to start Saturday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. A few higher clouds stream in for the afternoon helping to filter out the sun a bit.
ORLANDO, FL
rhodybeat.com

Ho-Ho-Home for the Holidays!!

As we come to an end of 2021, we can look back on this year as being an unusual one, to say the least. A year of transition, perhaps trying to recover from 2020, a year that changed our way of life in many ways. Some folks have returned to...
CELEBRATIONS
WKRG

Best snow blowers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Most people aren’t fans of winter weather. The dry, raw skin is bad enough, but when winter dumps a foot of snow in your driveway, it can be especially brutal. That’s why having a reliable snow blower in your garage or shed can be such a life-saver.
CARS
The Independent

9 best women’s hiking boots for rambling and trekking

For those of us planning to turn our lockdown walking habit into a hiking hobby, investing in a pair of walking boots is a great way to start.Keeping you comfortable and injury free however far you ramble, boots aren’t just about keeping your feet happy, either: your footwear affects everything from your spine to your speed.Lockdown turned our reviewers into obsessive hikers, so these boots were tested across all kinds of terrain and weather, on our favourite local trails and further afield among the boulders and ridges of the Lake District.We looked for a variety of supportive styles, including high...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Edgewood Yacht Club#Sunfish
Star News Group

Jenkinson’s Sea of Lights Festival brightens spirits

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Jenkinson’s Boardwalk is offering families a unique way to get into the holiday spirit this season by presenting its annual Sea of Lights festival. There will be holiday light displays in the aquarium, and at the pavilion on the boardwalk there will be decorations, arts and crafts, face/arm painting and photos with Santa.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
ohmymag.co.uk

This is why there is a tiny pocket on your jeans

Pockets are probably one of the most functional inventions that have ever been created by humankind. You can use them to store your phone, keys, lipstick, some extra change, and the list is endless. But there is one type of pocket that is notorious for being utterly useless, and the weird thing about it is that most of us have at least one pair of jeans that have it.
APPAREL
CBS Miami

‘Tis The Season To Decorate Safely For The Holidays

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Families across the country decorate their homes with Christmas trees, holiday lights, and festive candles during this time of year. But some of those decorations can also lead to a disaster if not cared for properly. Experts say it’s important to buy a new Christmas tree that’s not already dry. When shopping, Chief John Murray with the Nassau County Firefighters Museum in New York suggests you “bounce it on the ground, see if it has any needle drop. If it has a lot of needle drop, don’t buy it.” Once you have the tree at home, it is important to make...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy