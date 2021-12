Christmas is a time to be festive. A time to put up lights, cook special dishes and decorating the house and yard. It is a time to set the tone to be very different from any other time of year. I start decorating just after Thanksgiving because I want to enjoy the decorations for at least three weeks, not for just a few days. If you put effort into getting things from the attic, one should have plenty of time to enjoy one’s efforts all during December.

