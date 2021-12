The annual Christmas dinner at the senior center was a wonderful event, mostly because it didn’t happen at all. The original plan – seniors sitting in a cold parking lot outside the center to eat food that would stay hot for maybe one minute – was ditched by means of a petition to board members. That petition mentioned the absolute folly of the whole outdoor dining idea. The board’s second plan was to host the dinner indoors, but for only one-third the number of guests, with clear Plexiglas shields on the tables, which would interfere with conversation.

