School Investigation

School officials and parents in Eastchester are alarmed about statements made by students over a course of time that were threatening in nature. Eastchester Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Glass sent a letter out to families yesterday saying, in part, "We are writing to inform you of an incident that occurred today in Eastchester Middle School. No weapons were involved and no one was injured, nor was anyone in danger at any time. However, school administrators were made aware of some concerning statements by students. These statements were taken very seriously. Students' families, the school security officer and law enforcement were notified immediately. A threat assessment was conducted to ensure that no weapons were present and that all school occupants remained safe. No further details can be provided at this time, as the matter is under investigation."

10 DAYS AGO