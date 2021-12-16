School Investigation

The Susquehanna Regional Police department is investigating several threatening “Snap Chat” messages. The Snap messages indicates that they were gonna shoot up a school and the other message stated, “**** dongal be ready tmr”. These threats are being investigated...
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police are currently investigating an incident of harassment that occurred last week at Jeff Tech. Around 8:59 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8, DuBois-based State Police were contacted by officials from Jeff Tech reporting an incident involving possible harassment that reportedly took place on Tuesday, December 7.
ERIE COUNTY, Penn. (TND) — A teacher in Pennsylvania could face disciplinary action after a comment she made on social media garnered the attention of her school district officials. General McLane School District officials say they are looking into the "potentially inappropriate" comment made by the teacher on a local...
School officials and parents in Eastchester are alarmed about statements made by students over a course of time that were threatening in nature. Eastchester Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Glass sent a letter out to families yesterday saying, in part, "We are writing to inform you of an incident that occurred today in Eastchester Middle School. No weapons were involved and no one was injured, nor was anyone in danger at any time. However, school administrators were made aware of some concerning statements by students. These statements were taken very seriously. Students' families, the school security officer and law enforcement were notified immediately. A threat assessment was conducted to ensure that no weapons were present and that all school occupants remained safe. No further details can be provided at this time, as the matter is under investigation."
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro High School Principal Bobby Bennett assured community members that students were safe after a lockdown called Wednesday morning. He details in a post on the school’s Facebook page that the lockdown happened after officials received information of what he calls a “perceived threat” against the school.
The Evergreen School Board fired Superintendent Mike Merlino on Wednesday, after placing him on paid leave on Dec. 8. In a special meeting, school board members voted to fire Merlino without cause. The no-cause firing entitles Merlino, who was under contract until 2024, to receive about a year’s worth of salary: nearly $306,000.
More than 100 copycat threats of violence have been made against schools in Oakland County since the Oxford High School shooting on November 30, and law enforcement is determined to prosecute those responsible. On Friday, December 10, a Milford High School student admitted to writing a threat on a restroom...
Saline Area Schools is taking measures to ensure the safety of its students. In the wake of the recent mass shooting in Oxford, Michigan, Superintendent Steve Laatsch dedicated much of Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting to update the Board on what measures are being taken. “I think we are...
DETROIT — Caitlin Reynolds, a single mother, was happy that her son, L.J., was finally settled into fourth grade after a rocky experience last year with remote learning. Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, an announcement: Detroit public schools would close its classrooms every Friday in December. There would be virtual school only.
Law enforcement agencies and school districts nationwide are asking parents to talk their children about the social media trend threatening violence at schools on Friday. Here's how to start the conversation.
Jean C. Few Primary School will host a Winterlicious Spotlight Night for students and parents on Tuesday, December 7th. School officials say food will be served from 4:30 to 5:00, and sessions with parents, students, and teachers will be held from 5:30 to 7:30. According to organizers, attendees can win...
OXFORD, Mich. (WEYI) — Parents spoke out at the Oxford School board meeting Tuesday night voicing their frustrations and feelings following the mass shooting on Nov. 30. One parent spoke out at the meeting calling for the school board to resign, while another parent spoke about the need to get high school students back to class.
A student accused of hopping behind the wheel of a school bus and taking it on a joyride has been arrested, according to Oklahoma authorities. Police got a call Tuesday, Nov. 30, about a bus that was taken from the parking lot at Stillwater High School, FOX23 News reported. Witnesses recalled seeing the bus as it pulled away from the school.
Many Bay Area school districts are warning parents and students of possible threats being made at campuses on Friday as part of an apparent challenge going viral on the social media app TikTok, with one high school in Gilroy planning a preemptive closure for the day as a result. The...
The Newtown Township Police Department wanted to let our community and school parents know that we were aware of social media posts and media attention circulating on “TikTok” and media reports concerning the potential school shooting on Friday, December 17th. At this time, we would like our community...
A threat to schools nationwide circulating on TikTok has caused confusion and panic among parents and school administrators across the country; some schools are closing for the day, others are increasing their police presence and some parents are keeping their children home. The vague threat, with origins that are unclear,...
On December 16, law enforcement agencies throughout the state were alerted to a TikTok challenge containing a threat to schools. The post stated, “For anyone wondering on the the 17th, there will a massive school shooting threat across america not 100% sure but there’s a possibili.” and “on friday there is supposed to be a massive school sh00ting threat across america.”
There is a heightened law enforcement presence Friday at public schools in Miami-Dade and Broward, while other districts like Palm Beach and Hillsborough are telling parents they are aware of the threats that are not directly targeting local schools.
