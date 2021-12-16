ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

School Investigation

The Susquehanna Regional Police department is investigating several threatening “Snap Chat” messages. The Snap messages indicates that they were gonna shoot up a school and the other message stated, “**** dongal be ready tmr”. These threats are being investigated...

