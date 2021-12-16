ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeBuild empowers young entrepreneurs and fosters a sense of community

By Hannah Rosman
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Monday night, the participants of WeBuild, one of three groups that make up the Women’s Interdisciplinary Society of Entrepreneurship, or WISE, gather to develop their passion projects and learn hard technical skills and soft interpersonal skills, often with the help of guest speakers. WeBuild began in 2019...

ilo.org

Two young entrepreneurs embark to a new, digital business venture for SMEs

Kenichi Satria Kaffah and Joceline Elena Pakereng join forces to start their new digital business. After finishing their digital training and traineeship programmes in the mid of this year, these two young entrepreneurs are ready to begin their new business adventure by establishing Mitrayasa Multi Partner (My Mulpa). My Mulpa,...
SMALL BUSINESS
CBS New York

Harlem Brain Empowers Community Through Mindfulness Training

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A nonprofit is working to heal the Harlem community through positive energy and mind-body alignment. As CBS2’s Jessi Mitchell reported Monday, at Harlem Brain, power starts within. On Wednesday nights, you may spot a light beckoning to you in northwest Harlem. “I saw Isabel, and she just smiled and I was there,” remembered Matthew Molina, who started attending classes seven months ago. At West 131st Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard, Isabel Pastor-Guzman shows students how to let go of tension and let in your potential. The class looks like a mixture of yoga, meditation and dance. “The official name is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Young woman entrepreneur makes dreams reality in Ithaca

Many people have dreams of opening their own business, but not everyone is able to make it happen. There’s one young woman in Ithaca achieving her dreams. “I like that every day I get up and I get to come do something that I love doing,” said Serenity Dixon, owner of Serenitys Beautique.
ITHACA, NY
#College Admissions#Sense Of Community#Women Entrepreneurs#Northeastern#Unify
Allied News

Forum highlights how women empowered as entrepreneurs, consumers

TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma – A forum at a regional university in Northeastern Oklahoma offered insights into how the role of women has changed over the years, and what to expect it to be in the future. The "Mingle & Jingle: Women in Consumerism" forum was held at the Northeastern State...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Daily Journal of Commerce

Native Construction Circle provides welcoming space, sense of community

Molly Washington’s goal in establishing NAMC-OR’s Native Construction Circle was to create a community for Native members of the construction industry, and not just business owners but anyone who has a connection with the industry and identifies as Native or Indigenous. The focus of this group on the...
PORTLAND, OR
Inside Nova

Young entrepreneur’s candle venture skyrockets to success

Despite only living in Culpeper for a year, Brett Plaugher has found his place in town and soon will find his candles on some local retail shelves. Plaugher, 28, originally from Warrenton, established Millian Candles in October. Named as a tribute to his grandmother Millian and his mother, the two women helped develop his interest in home décor. So much so, he began what he calls his “kitchen table startup.”
CULPEPER, VA
Volume One

How Can We Foster Diversity in Our Community?

“When I was pregnant with my daughter about 17 years ago, I had a prenatal appointment. My doctor asked, ‘Are you from here?’ Well, I lived there, but was I from there, no, in fact I was from a place about 2,000 miles from here. My doctor laughed and said, ‘I’m a member the Not-From-Around-Here Club, too.’ I’ve now lived over half my life here, and I continue to be astounded by the at-times ‘well you’re not actually from here’ perspective that I see here. In my role as a city councilor, I was walking out of city hall with some residents. One man was venting to me about whatever the main topic was: ‘Well you know, they are not really from here.’ I proudly responded something like, ‘Neither am I, but isn’t that part of the point of community is that we welcome new people, try to keep them here, grow our neighborhoods, workforce, people to shop here?’ He just raised his eyebrows and walked faster out of the city hall vestibule. A foundational piece of equity is to start with a mindset that you, me, we all belong here. For those of us in the Not-From-Around-Here Club, we won’t have to spend time proving or explaining our worthiness of participation and living here to have an equal chance of success in our beloved community.”
POLITICS
thegazette.com

New accelerator program engages Iowa City entrepreneurs in solving community issues

IOWA CITY — A new accelerator program is seeking to help Iowa City residents address problems facing the community through meaningful solutions. The Community Growth Program and Toolkit has a goal to help social and business entrepreneurs with a vision to address systemic change in their community, according to Heartland Forward, the not-for-profit group leading the program.
IOWA CITY, IA
news4sanantonio.com

Empowering The Kids in Our Community: P.A.M

P.A.M media outreach is a program that develops leadership skills for inner city and urban high school and middle school students. Listen to how they te4ach the importance of mental health and leadership. P.A.M. Media Outreach Urban Communities Teen Summit. Saturday, December 11th at Memorial H.S. Free to the public.
KIDS
Tufts Daily

K-Weekly: Fostering a community with KoDA

While I typically use this space to write about Korean songs and artists that I think everyone should be listening to, today’s column will center Tufts’ very own K-pop dance association cover group, while recognizing the community it has built. The Korean Dance Association, or KoDA, is a student-run group...
THEATER & DANCE
WHYY

Philadelphia student aims to help young entrepreneurs through new studio hub

This story originally appeared in 6abc. Philadelphia resident Tyler Reddick is using her passion for art to help others. This weekend she opened a photography and recording studio in the city’s Fishtown section, but she says to celebrate her is to celebrate her former high school teacher, Samuel Reed. Since...
fortcampbell-courier.com

Group fitness classes build sense of community

The value of daily exercise is indisputable, but for some it is still a chore getting from work or home and into the gym. For some gymgoers the motivation to get out of work shoes and into sneakers is all about community, said Shay Prather, supervisory sports specialist, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.
WORKOUTS
cwcolumbus.com

Former Buckeye turned entrepreneur looking to change young lives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State fullback Dionte' Johnson made a successful transition from the field into the business world after his playing days and now he's trying to help create the next generation of entrepreneurs. Johnson is using his connections in the corporate world to create opportunities for...
OHIO STATE
Credit Union Times

$2 Million CU Donation Aims to Empower Wisconsin Black Community

The $4.9 billion, Cottage Grove, Wis.-based credit union announced its charitable gift to The Center for Black Excellence and Culture on Thursday. Summit was the first organization to contribute to the center, which is slated to open in 2023, the credit union said. Natasha has served as an editor for...
CHARITIES
Auburn Plainsman

Bookstore owner fosters community inside and out

Book pages turn, the espresso machine whistles and cars rumble along Magnolia Avenue in downtown Auburn. Under the blue-colored awning of Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers, inscribed on the window is a quote from Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird:” “Until I feared I would lose it, I never loved to read. One does not love breathing.”
AUBURN, AL
newschannel6now.com

TFI asks community to give gifts to foster care kids

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The holidays usually focus on spending time with loved ones -- but for kids in foster care, they can be an especially difficult ordeal. To help bring some joy to these children, TFI is hosting a Giving Tree that enables the community to donate presents to the 2,500 Texan children in the foster care system. Many of those children are located in and around the Wichita Falls area, separated from loved ones and everything they know during the Christmas season.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Antelope Valley Press

Young dancers can foster their dreams

PALMDALE — After eight weeks of rehearsals, 10 Tamarisk Elementary School foster students shared their dance prowess with their peers, Friday morning, as part of the culmination of the Fostering Dreams Project. Fostering Dreams Project coordinators worked with the first- to fifth-grade students after school, every Friday, for eight weeks....
PALMDALE, CA

