Ben Affleck Says He'd "Probably Still Be Drinking" If He Was Still Married to Jennifer Garner

By Chelsey Sanchez
Esquire
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married in...

Ben Affleck
Howard Stern
Jennifer Garner
