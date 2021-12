HYRUM – Ogden went on a 6-0 run over the first three minutes of the second quarter to go up 17-10 before Karson Falslev turned on the offense for Mountain Crest. Falslev scored eight of his game high 21 points in the second quarter and fueled the 24-8 run over the next nine minutes for a 34-25 Mustang lead. The Tigers only cut the lead to seven points once, trailing by as much as 15, as Mountain Crest controlled the rest of the way for 59-48 win, coach Chandler Smith’s first.

HYRUM, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO